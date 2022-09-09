Luis Severino: AL MVP race is 'not even close'

Luis Severino doesn’t seem to think there should be any doubt who is the American League MVP this season.

The Yankees righty, who hopes to return to the team on Monday from the 60-day IL, replied to an Instagram post from MLB’s account asking fans who should win the award, then pitted Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani’s stats against each other, as the two are the clear candidates.

Severino replied to the post, saying, “Not even close.”

It was an obvious vote of confidence for his teammate Judge, who he watched narrowly miss out on the award as a rookie, when Jose Altuve claimed it in 2017. Now, as Judge approaches Roger Maris’ illustrious Yankee and American League home run record, he may yet again miss out on the MVP considering Ohtani has been a standout pitcher and hitter in the league this season.

