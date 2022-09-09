ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Luis Severino: AL MVP race is 'not even close'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwigM_0hoaMFTd00

Luis Severino doesn’t seem to think there should be any doubt who is the American League MVP this season.

The Yankees righty, who hopes to return to the team on Monday from the 60-day IL, replied to an Instagram post from MLB’s account asking fans who should win the award, then pitted Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani’s stats against each other, as the two are the clear candidates.

Severino replied to the post, saying, “Not even close.”

It was an obvious vote of confidence for his teammate Judge, who he watched narrowly miss out on the award as a rookie, when Jose Altuve claimed it in 2017. Now, as Judge approaches Roger Maris’ illustrious Yankee and American League home run record, he may yet again miss out on the MVP considering Ohtani has been a standout pitcher and hitter in the league this season.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake

The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Héctor Gómez
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Mvp#American League#Yankees#Kb#Mvp#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy