ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Landrum's getting a new brewery + 6 must-try local hot dog joints 🍻🌭

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7JuV_0hoaM9GW00

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Here's your weekly food news update:

Sully's Steamers, a steamed bagel sandwich shop, announced that they plan to open up in The Hub, across from Wofford College on N. Church St., late this October or early November.

The restaurant offers an extensive menu with more than 30 bagel sandwiches to choose from for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Some customer favorites include The Griswold, with turkey, bacon, provolone and pepper jack cheese, and The Nacho Maximus, a turkey and cheddar sandwich topped with Doritos.

If you're looking for a fun foodie way to wrap up the summer, why not try a hot dog tour of Spartanburg?

My round-up of traditional and new takes on the summer food staple was posted online yesterday and includes classic Southern-style hot dogs, spicy chilis, creative toppings and even a vegan-friendly option.

Landrum is getting a brewery restaurant that will offer nice dinner dining and a family-friendly atmosphere in addition to some local lagers. Expect to see news about a grand opening early next year.

Owner Tom Quantrille says Stubborn Mule Restaurant and Brewery will be restaurant-forward, will seat 150 diners, and offer everything from pizzas, burgers and sandwiches to steak, seafood, and duck.

If you enjoy Spartanburg Eats, please forward this email to a fellow foodie!

Until next week,

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

My Instagram: @sameatsspartanburg

Facebook: Spartanburg Eats

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member. If you would like to receive the weekly Spartanburg Eats newsletter, sign up here.

Our work isn't possible without Herald-Journal subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
greenvillejournal.com

CocoBon: A Sweet Second Act

Chef David Saidat, owner of CocoBon Chocolatier in Anderson and Simpsonville, makes only chocolate he loves. At 500 pieces per day, he’s on track to love as many as 140,000 pieces this year. “Since I make all of them, I love ‘em all,” he says. “That being said, there are some that I like to make better than others.”
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg, SC
Lifestyle
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Landrum, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Restaurants
Spartanburg, SC
Food & Drinks
WYFF4.com

UP on the Roof to bring views to Anderson’s restaurant scene

ANDERSON, S.C. — City of Anderson officials announced Monday UP on the Roof restaurant, will open its third location in Anderson. The restaurant will be atop the city’s new public parking garage located at South McDuffie and East Market Streets behind the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, city officials said.
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA announces the grand opening of Squires Pointe, a luxury townhome community in rapidly growing Duncan, S.C.

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., has announced the grand opening of Squires Pointe, a luxury townhome community in Duncan, South Carolina. The new community is conveniently located between Greenville and Spartanburg, less than 10 minutes from GSP International Airport and close to some of the largest corporate manufacturing job sites in the Upstate.
DUNCAN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Dogs#Brewery#Vegan#Food Drink#Wofford College#N Church St#The Nacho Maximus#Southern#Eat
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Clover

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
SPARTANBURG, SC
biltmorebeacon.com

Village Art & Craft Fair at Biltmore Village

Don't miss the Village Art and Craft Fair today, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Biltmore Village. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Asheville's premier outdoor art and craft fair features over 100 exhibitors representing all media. The fair will be held rain or shine from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX Carolina

Fantasia announces concert at Peace Center in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina native Fantasia announced that she is performing at the Peace Center in Greenville later this year. According to the Peace Center’s website, the Grammy Award winner will perform on December 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. According to officials, tickets go on sale...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Southern Roots Hair Studio now open in Campobello

CAMPOBELLO––A new hair salon has opened in Campobello at 17735 Asheville Highway and is currently welcoming new clients. Owned by Landrum resident MattiCase Volkman, Southern Roots Hair Studio opened this summer. She graduated from Landrum High School a few years ago, and during that time she earned her...
CAMPOBELLO, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway last seen in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Okiiah Pearson-Mayes, a minor who recently ran away in Anderson. Officers said Pearson-Mayes was last seen on September 10, 2022, at Belton Wood Apartments on Howard Lane. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, cream...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery

GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
GREENWOOD, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
602
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy