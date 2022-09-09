Landrum's getting a new brewery + 6 must-try local hot dog joints 🍻🌭

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

Here's your weekly food news update:

Sully's Steamers, a steamed bagel sandwich shop, announced that they plan to open up in The Hub, across from Wofford College on N. Church St., late this October or early November.

The restaurant offers an extensive menu with more than 30 bagel sandwiches to choose from for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Some customer favorites include The Griswold, with turkey, bacon, provolone and pepper jack cheese, and The Nacho Maximus, a turkey and cheddar sandwich topped with Doritos.

If you're looking for a fun foodie way to wrap up the summer, why not try a hot dog tour of Spartanburg?

My round-up of traditional and new takes on the summer food staple was posted online yesterday and includes classic Southern-style hot dogs, spicy chilis, creative toppings and even a vegan-friendly option.

Landrum is getting a brewery restaurant that will offer nice dinner dining and a family-friendly atmosphere in addition to some local lagers. Expect to see news about a grand opening early next year.

Owner Tom Quantrille says Stubborn Mule Restaurant and Brewery will be restaurant-forward, will seat 150 diners, and offer everything from pizzas, burgers and sandwiches to steak, seafood, and duck.

Until next week,

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and dining reporter

