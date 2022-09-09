ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Plans to turn 40 acres in Milton from agriculture to residential land gets rezoning denial

By Alex Miller, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

The Santa Rosa County Zoning Board moved Thursday to recommend denying a rezoning effort that would transform about 40 acres of rural agricultural residential land to a medium density residential use with the future intent to build a subdivision.

The parcel sits off of Pine Blossom Road. Local animal advocacy group A HOPE is already planning to build a spay and neuter facility on the road, and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently vetoed a $100,000 drainage study on Pine Blossom.

According to county documents, the parcel does include a portion of wetlands and the potential increase of daily trips taken on this portion of the street could degrade its quality.

"Fortunately, (the wetlands are) located in such a way that the residential development can be designed to avoid the impact of the wetlands. And so that's what we'll be doing," said Beckie Cato , who presented the case to the zoning board.

Cato said the county should want to try and maximize its infrastructure, and that this project does not include urban sprawl.

"You want to make sure that you're maximizing the use of your infrastructure, roadways being one of those," Cato said. "In this case, we already know that Pine Blossom is designated as a major collector roadway."

Just before the board made a decision, zoning board member Sam Nichols made his thoughts on the project known.

"You can say what you want. The fact is this is urban sprawl. Also, this is spot rezoning. You can call it what you want," Nichols said.

A number of residents also turned out in opposition of the project.

"Here we are again. Agricultural land (and) trying to rezone it. We have already rezoned agricultural land on this road to beyond this road's capacity," said county resident Sherry Chapman.

Other residents also raised concerns over the fact that drainage issues that are decades old have made Pine Blossom a central location for flooding and stormwater issues, which some residents said they feel need to be corrected before any additional major development.

"So, if you go in there and you plow out and you put two, three or four houses an acre, and you cut down these trees (while) you already have a drainage issue, you're adding to your drainage issue," Chapman said.

There was also concern for how a rezoned parcel would fit into the surrounding landscape.

"You (the Zoning Board) in essence, have guidance through the Land Development Code to make decisions based on what is already in an area," said county resident Jerry Couey. "These are all large scale. There are one acre (lots) or three acres or five acres or 15 acres. There's 20 and 30 and 40 acres all in this area. When you look at a map, you'll see that this is completely out of character for the area."

Cato also emphasized there is a good amount of vacant land in this part of the county, which she said coincides well with sewer availability as it relates to development.

"Clearly stormwater is an identified problem for Pine Blossom Road. Nobody would deny that," Cato said. "Obviously, the large-lot residential and large vacant parcels (are) not keeping the road from flooding."

Nichols also said he feared that with another vacant nearby parcel, agreeing to the rezoning would create a bad precedent.

The board's denial recommendation will move before the Board of County Commissioners later this month for a final decision.

Comments / 9

seadogpirate
4d ago

great news don't pensacola milton. it's the only place I. can zip down 9 mile and get away from the yankee development of pensacola

Reply
8
Jeff
3d ago

Why are we killing agricultural! We should be using these areas to grow more food for We the People as world wide food shortages will surely encompass the United States.

Reply
3
Gordon Lewis
3d ago

That’s great. They’re building houses and roads in areas that should still be considered agriculture areas. The impact of This can easily be seen at Mayo Park. The housing area they built across highway 90 has contaminated the natural spring waters so people can’t swim in it anymore.

Reply
2
 

