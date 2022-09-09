ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US 30 eastbound reopens after stuck farm equipment removed

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

U.S. 30 eastbound at Ohio 39 has reopened after being shut down temporarily Friday morning after a pickup pulling farm equipment became wedged between the concrete barrier walls on each side of the highway.

The Ohio Department of Transportation crews got the equipment moved off to the side of the road after U.S. 30 had been closed for more than an hour.

The pickup pulling the farm equipment was removed and a Mansfield police officer was talking to the driver and his family on the shoulder of U.S. 30 after the roadway was cleared.

No one was injured, the police officer said on Springmill Street.

Motorists were advised to seek an alternative route while the backed up traffic clears off U.S. 30.

Mansfield police and the Mansfield post of the Highway Patrol are on the scene.

There is no designated detour.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: US 30 eastbound reopens after stuck farm equipment removed

