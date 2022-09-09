Two people were seriously hurt early Monday morning in a shooting in the Old Port area of Portland, Maine, according to police. Two Portland officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out around 1 a.m. The officers found a man on Wharf Street, near Union Street, who had been shot multiple times, a news release from the police department said. Police also found a woman who had been shot multiple times at the corner of Fore and Union streets, officers said. Police believe she was shot on Wharf Street and walked to that intersection before collapsing there.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO