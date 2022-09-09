Read full article on original website
Related
Kittery police searching for missing 70-year-old woman
KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday and are actively searching for a missing 70-year-old woman. The woman, Susan Hayes, of Kittery, has been missing from her home in the area of Picott Road "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.
WGME
Maine mom asks for public's help in finding bag containing $1,500 worth of insulin for son
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- A Maine mom is asking for the public's help in finding a bag that contains $1,500 worth of medical supplies for her son's Type 1 diabetes. Crystal Tardiff-Kelley posted about the missing bag on Facebook Saturday. In the post, she says her husband and son drove away...
Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation
AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 12, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street. A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He...
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river
HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
Silver Alert Update: 76-Year-Old Missing NH Man Located
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. NH State Police said William F. Tiffany was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for a 76-year-old Weare man who may be headed to Maine. New Hampshire State Police said William F. Tiffany left his home Saturday in a red 2022 Dodge Ram 1500...
WMTW
Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests
AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
nbcboston.com
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting in Portland, Maine's Old Port
Two people were seriously hurt early Monday morning in a shooting in the Old Port area of Portland, Maine, according to police. Two Portland officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out around 1 a.m. The officers found a man on Wharf Street, near Union Street, who had been shot multiple times, a news release from the police department said. Police also found a woman who had been shot multiple times at the corner of Fore and Union streets, officers said. Police believe she was shot on Wharf Street and walked to that intersection before collapsing there.
WMTW
Old Port shooting becomes latest incident in recent wave of violent crime
PORTLAND, Maine — A shooting early Monday morning in Portland's Old Port District becomes the seventh shooting over the last couple weeks, police said. The bar had closed just after 1 a.m. Monday when police said a man and a woman were shot multiple times on Wharf Street. Authorities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
Bail revoked for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 will remain jailed following her arrest Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing. A judge on Tuesday granted the state's motion to revoke bail for Kayla Montgomery, 32,...
Shooting on Portland's Wharf Street leaves 2 with serious injuries
PORTLAND, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a shooting in Portland early Monday morning. It happened in the area of 43 Wharf Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to a release from Portland police. Two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene, officials said.
WMTW
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland
Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
WMTW
Police: Sanford family who disappeared more than two months ago safe, unharmed
SANFORD, Maine — The Sanford Police Department said a man, woman, and child who disappeared from the area more than two months ago are safe. It began with an email to 8 Investigates. The email was believed to have been sent by Jill Sidebotham. "I am far from missing," it said.
wgan.com
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting
Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months. Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0