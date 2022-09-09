ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, ME

Kittery police searching for missing 70-year-old woman

KITTERY, Maine — Kittery police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday and are actively searching for a missing 70-year-old woman. The woman, Susan Hayes, of Kittery, has been missing from her home in the area of Picott Road "possibly since midnight," a news release issued by the Kittery Police Department on Tuesday said.
KITTERY, ME
Two arrested during Auburn shooting investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 12, 2022. Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation related to a shooting incident that took place Monday on Washington Street. A 19-year-old has been arrested on an active traffic warrant. He...
AUBURN, ME
Maine couple rescues entangled bald eagles after 'death spiral' into river

HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
HARPSWELL, ME
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA
Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests

AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
AUBURN, ME
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Over the previous Labor Day weekend, many police departments throughout Maine conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
MAINE STATE
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
AUBURN, ME
Two Seriously Injured in Shooting in Portland, Maine's Old Port

Two people were seriously hurt early Monday morning in a shooting in the Old Port area of Portland, Maine, according to police. Two Portland officers were patrolling when they heard gunshots ring out around 1 a.m. The officers found a man on Wharf Street, near Union Street, who had been shot multiple times, a news release from the police department said. Police also found a woman who had been shot multiple times at the corner of Fore and Union streets, officers said. Police believe she was shot on Wharf Street and walked to that intersection before collapsing there.
PORTLAND, ME
Man describes arrest of Kayla Montgomery at his Manchester home

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who lives in the home where Harmony Montgomery's stepmother was arrested Friday told News 9 that he had no idea that Kayla Montgomery was the woman who was visiting his brother. An arrest warrant was issued last week for Kayla Montgomery after she failed...
MANCHESTER, NH
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Maine, including Portland

Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house daily from unbleached flour,...
PORTLAND, ME
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
More charges expected as police investigate Auburn shooting

Police say a shooting in Auburn on Monday afternoon was related to a dispute over money related to illegal drug trafficking. An investigation found that three males arrived at a home on Washington Street N demanding money from the homeowner that was allegedly owed to them from the proceeds of drug trafficking.
AUBURN, ME
