Clemson, SC

Clemson football fans will geek out over Memorial Stadium’s new scoreboard. Here's why

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 4 days ago

CLEMSON – It was difficult to tell which aspect of Clemson’ s Memorial Stadium Jeff Clemens was more impressed with – the new and improved scoreboard or the picturesque grass on “The Hill.”

“I do love the grass,” Clemens said. “It’s amazing. I’d like to set up and have a picnic out there.”

An impromptu tailgate notwithstanding, Clemens was appreciative of getting his first glance at Clemson football’s home stadium Thursday.

“I’ve always heard of Death Valley and I’ve always wanted to come and see it,” Clemens said.

Suffice to say Clemens came a long way.

“We’re from Bend, Oregon, and we’re on a family trip across the country,” said Clemens, who was accompanied by his wife, Katie, and their four children between the ages of 2 and 9. “We were in Atlanta and said, ‘Clemson’s right there – let’s go check it out.’ ”

And his assessment of Death Valley?

“It’s pretty spectacular,” Clemens said.

It’s also a safe bet that “spectacular” will be a commonly used adjective among fans Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) when Clemson (1-0) plays host to Furman (1-0), unveiling a new massive scoreboard affectionately and unofficially known as the “DaboTron.”

At 125 feet wide and 56.8 feet tall, it more than doubles the dimensions of the stadium’s previous videoboard, and its 7,100-square footage area ranks as the eighth-largest in the NCAA and second-largest in the ACC, trailing only Florida State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGdUf_0hoaKI3O00

Clemson’s board may not be the biggest, but it will offer the sharpest images.

“It has the highest resolution of any board in college – 6.7 million pixels – which is something those of us geeks will care about,” Clemson Sports Information Director Jeff Kallin said.

The new videoboard sits 20 feet off the ground, allowing fans a 365-day open view into the stadium.

“The prior board was lower, about nine or 10 feet off the deck,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said. “And before there was just a gate or two where you could look in. There are people here just about every day of the year, so we thought, ‘How do we accentuate this place on campus throughout the year and make it feel open and connected?’ We’re excited for it, ready to unveil it and ready to kick it off.”

Ribbon boards on the north, south and west areas of the stadium as well as new corner videoboards in the west have been upgraded, easier to read and more immersive.

Some of the lighting may be difficult to detect with Furman being a day game, but next week’s night game against Louisiana Tech will better showcase the upgrades “in all of their full glory,” Neff said.

College football's largest videoboards

1. Oregon (Autzen Stadium), 186 feet x 66 feet: 12,276 square feet

2. Auburn (Jordan-Hare Stadium), 190 x 57: 10,830

3. Purdue (Ross-Ade Stadium), 150.4 x 56.9: 8,558

4. Utah (Rice-Eccles Stadium), 122 x 64: 7,808

5. Texas A&M (Kyle Field), 163 x 47: 7,661

6. Florida State (Doak Campbell Stadium), 120 x 63: 7,560

7. Texas (Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium), 134 x 55: 7,505

8. Clemson (Memorial Stadium), 125 x 56.8: 7,100

9. Miami, Fla. (Sun Life Stadium), 138.6 x 48.6: 6,736

10. Brigham Young (LaVell Edwards Stadium); 131 x 48: 6,288

Source: Clemson Athletic Communications

