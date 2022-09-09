ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Point, UT

KUTV

Man dies in truck vs. bicycle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A bicyclist died Monday morning after a crash involving a truck in Murray, according to authorities. The deadly collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. Kristin Reardon, public information officer for the Murray City Police Department, said the 30-year-old man was riding in the area of...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Driver shot in face during Taylorsville road rage altercation

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Investigators are interviewing a driver who shot another driver in the face during an argument in rush hour traffic Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 6200 South and 3200 West in Taylorsville. “Somebody got upset, words were exchanged, and a gunshot...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Kidnapped Grantsville teen found, reunited with family

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old missing teen has been found and was being reunited with family, according to Grantsville Police. ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they believe has left Utah with two adults. They said the teen was last seen on Saturday at...
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Eagle Mountain loses nearly $1.13 million to internet scammer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Eagle Mountain officials are ramping up internet security and fine-tuning financial policies after scammers reportedly got ahold of more than $1 million of the city's money. The cybercrime was discovered on Aug. 31, according to the city. In a statement Monday, authorities said the...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Body found at American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been found dead after taking a serious fall near the mouth of American Fork Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says that officers were notified of a man who went missing while climbing near the mouth of American Fork Canyon at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. […]
KUTV

Upheaval in Salt Lake City School District mean leadership woes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah schools enter one of the most challenging years in history, leadership at the Salt Lake City School District are in turmoil. Superintendent, Dr. Timothy Gadson was placed on paid administrative leave in July. Since then, his handpicked cabinet has fallen apart. Gwendolyn...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

PBR reacts to shooting death of pro bull rider 'Ouncie Mitchell'

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The professional bull riding community took to social media to remember Demetrius Allen, best known as "Ouncie Mitchell," who was killed in an apparent domestic violence-related shooting early Monday morning. The rodeo-winning athlete had just come off a win in Iowa and was in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Fall fashion week: Albion Fit at City Creek Center

KUTV — We are kicking off fall fashion today with one of everyone's favorite stores at City Creek Center--Albion Fit!. Liz Findlay stopped by to tell Fresh Living about the latest fall trends and styles at Albion Fit. For more information visit shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

How to make nutritious meals for kids during the school year

KUTV — The new school year has just begun!. Lucy Mower from the University of Utah Health is here with strategies for a nutritious start to the school year. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

