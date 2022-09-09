Read full article on original website
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Bull Gin Complex fires in Sanders County grow to 2,300 acres
Residents along Government Mountain and Timber Ridge roads have been placed on pre-evacuation status.
Bonner County Daily Bee
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Fire crews put out fire at Rustic Home Furniture in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Fire crews from the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department put out a fire on the site of Rustic Home Furniture. A two-alarm fire was called for the fire burning just off Highway 95. The fire was taking place at a storage building on site, along with other supplies. Crews were able to knock down the fire pretty...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Area fires continue slow growth
BONNERS FERRY — There may have been a lot of smoke, but fire activity on the Kootenai River Complex was lower on the intensity scale, U.S. Forest Service officials said Saturday morning. Fires on the complex include the Eneas Peak fire, 2,298 acres; Trout Fire, 4,339 acres; and the...
yourbigsky.com
Take a dip into these Montana hot springs
With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
State of Idaho Ramping up Wildfire Investigations; 2 Suspected Arsonists Recently Arrested
BOISE - The Idaho Department of Lands collaboration with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office and other law enforcement on alleged arson fires has recently resulted in two arrests with another pending. Last week, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Priest River man accused of multiple counts of...
Chainsaw carvers gathered in Libby for Clash of the Carvers
Downtown Libby was packed full of people and incredible sculptures at the Clash of the Carvers International Chainsaw Carving Championship.
KHQ Right Now
Barricaded man threatens SWAT with propane tanks, baseball bat
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute. KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrest felony suspect in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Kootenai County deputies and a SWAT team arrest a man during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was wanted on a felony charge and is being uncooperative with deputies. The suspect barricaded themselves in a residence on Prairie Ave.
Man threatens deputies, SWAT team during his arrest in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID — Authorities were on the scene of a physical domestic dispute at a home in Kootenai County. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at a home on Prairie Avenue near Meyer Road. They found a female victim who told deputies that she was hit by a table thrown at her by a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
A time of recovery and rebuilding: Kootenai Health faces financial challenge head on
COEUR d'ALENE — Kootenai Health is not for sale, nor is it on the brink of financial collapse. The hospital and health care system is, however, facing a significant financial challenge, one driven by a national health care staffing crisis that Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness has been alerting the community to for months.
kpq.com
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Washington man arrested on meth charges
OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
