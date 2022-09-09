Read full article on original website
Pioneers Make It Six Straight
PLAIN CITY – The Jonathan’s Alder varsity volleyball team made it six wins in a row Saturday with a four-set win over visiting Thornville Sheridan in a non-conference match. The Pioneers are now 6-2 on the year – having dropped their first two matches of the season –...
JA’s Rosales Makes 11 Saves In Tie With Ben Logan
BELLEFONTAINE – The Jonathan Alder and Benjamin Logan boys varsity sides soccer played to a scoreless tie in Central Buckeye Conference action Monday night at Benjamin Logan. Senior goalkeeper Dennis Rosales did the heavy lifting for the Pioneers as he had a total of 11 saves in the match,...
Karen S. (Newman) Bump
Karen S. (Newman) Bump, 74, formerly of Marion and Richwood, died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Bennington Glen Nursing & Rehab Center in Marengo. She was born January 31, 1948 in Kenton to the late Paul E. “Curly” and Rose (Cramer) Newman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Fred Newman.
Vote Early, Vote Often, Vote Local
Yes, Light Ohio Blue (lightohioblue.org) has an annual contest where first responders from around the state send in photos of their tricked-out rigs and let the general public – this means you – choose the coolest pic of them all. Yes, Marysville Ohio Firefighters Local 3032 entered a...
Ethan Michael Sessler
Ethan Michael Sessler, 31 of Richwood, passed away peacefully Thursday evening September 8, 2022 in hospice care with his mother & Adam by his side at The Ohio State University Hospital Wexner Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes and its complications. Ethan was a private man that loved...
Deborah Sue “Debbie” Phillips
Deborah Sue “Debbie” Phillips, age 65, of Lakeview, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born February 4, 1957 in Harrisburg, Ohio. Debbie retired from Core Molding Technologies (Navistar) after 30 years of service. She loved to camp, fish, spend time with her grandchildren and most of all taking her fur babies boating along with husband. Preceded in death by father: Delbert Brooks and mother: Wilma (Walters) Brooks; sister: Charlotte Jordan and Deb’s fur babies: Princess, Spankey, Molly and Darla. Survived by husband of 27 years: Earl R. “Rick” Phillips; children: Bobby (Holly) Coleman, Mark Coleman, James (Vicky) Coleman, Mikey Coleman, Edie (Steve) Phillips, Alpatha Coleman, Shane Coleman, Terri (Mo) Phillips and Mary Phillips; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister: Rhoda (Mitch) Scase; brother-in-law: Bill Phillips and best friends: Jimmy & Saundra Thacker. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Friday, at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, where the funeral will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, September 17, 2022 with Pastor Steve Hicks officiating and burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.
Book Lover’s Dream
RICHWOOD – As any bibliophile will tell you, there is no such thing as too many books. And cheap books are the best of the lot. With this in mind, the Richwood North Union Public Library, 4 E. Ottawa St., will be conducting its Friends of the Library Book Fair Thursday and Friday during business hours, where its gently-used, perfectly-legible books and periodicals will be sold at fire sale prices in order to make room for new titles that you’ll be able to pick up for a buck 10 years from now when the RNUPL has its annual Book Fair in 2032. Movies, games and more will also be for sale at the Book Fair.
Marysville Happily Gives Consent To ODOT’s U.S. 33 Upgrade Plans
The Marysville City Council wasted no time at its regular meeting Monday as it wrapped up the city’s business in just over 30 minutes. Passed on the third reading with a 6-0 vote was a resolution to authorize the Ohio Department of Transportation to complete the much-needed repairs and repaving on the U.S. Route 33 ‘loop’ through Marysville. (Henk Berbee was excused from the meeting.)
Understaffing, Mandatory O.T. Causing ORW Workers To Push Back
MARYSVILLE – Members of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) Chapter 8010 were joined by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, both of which represent those who work at the at Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW), 1479 Collins Ave., as both groups started picketing outside the campus this morning to protest of the working conditions at the prison.
ORW Employees Picket To Protest Unsafe Staffing Conditions
MARYSVILLE – Today, September 12th, SEIU 1199 Union members at Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW) are picketing outside the prison. For over 18 months, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (DRC) has been suffering from an extreme staffing crisis that has forced current employees to work long hours, but DRC refuses to invest resources to attract potential new workers. Due to this, all across the state, overworked and unappreciated frontline workers are burning out; now is their time to speak out.
