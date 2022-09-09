RICHWOOD – As any bibliophile will tell you, there is no such thing as too many books. And cheap books are the best of the lot. With this in mind, the Richwood North Union Public Library, 4 E. Ottawa St., will be conducting its Friends of the Library Book Fair Thursday and Friday during business hours, where its gently-used, perfectly-legible books and periodicals will be sold at fire sale prices in order to make room for new titles that you’ll be able to pick up for a buck 10 years from now when the RNUPL has its annual Book Fair in 2032. Movies, games and more will also be for sale at the Book Fair.

RICHWOOD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO