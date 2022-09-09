Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $246 Million Awarded to Support Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to local economic development partners to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses to spur success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth. “The...
wskg.org
Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from prescription drug companies
TRANSFORMING HEALTH – Pennsylvania counties have received their first payments from a $26 billion multi-state settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson — companies that made or distributed some of the prescription drugs that fueled the deadly opioid addiction crisis. Pennsylvania will receive $1 billion of...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
therecord-online.com
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments
HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
local21news.com
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
New licenses on the way for Pennsylvania drivers
PennDOT says the cards look different and have additional enhanced security features that improve fraud prevention and protect from counterfeiting and alteration.
WGAL
Pennsylvania opioid settlement amidst addiction
Addiction coverage and money from a nationwide court settlement are coming to Pennsylvania, and communities like Dauphin County, to help people affected by opioid addiction. On Monday, Dauphin County leaders outlined an upcoming grant program. Attorney General Josh Shapiro was on hand at the Dauphin County rehab provider, Gaudenzia, where...
Doe licenses sold out in most popular deer hunting spots across Pennsylvania
With the final round of sales of doe hunting licenses open as of Monday, the licenses were sold out by today in 14 of the state’s 23 wildlife management units, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. In a process that...
A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion
Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker unveils bills designed to make electric vehicles more affordable
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled a package of bills designed to make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable. Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) says the bills would “help target the cost barriers that prevent broader adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.”. According to Ciresi, the bills would...
The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion
Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Grow Manufacturing Apprenticeship Training Program at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his unwavering commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $696,220 in new funding for the Pennsylvania College of Technology Penn College Multiple Apprenticeship Pathways (MAP) program. “Supporting apprenticeship programs is a win for all residents of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania...
In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk in places that rarely worried about it. This community is seeking solutions
Samantha Sharp was home alone at her house in Middletown when floodwaters broke through windows and started filling her basement. It was 2011, and Tropical Storm Lee was sweeping through Pennsylvania. “I called my dad in a panic. I’m like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t...
Pennsylvania Announces $3.4 Million Investment In EV Charging Stations
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations. PENNSLYVANIA | On Thursday, September 7, the Pennsylvania DEP announced $3.4 million in funding for the installation of 54 DC fast chargers in 16 locations in major traffic corridors throughout the Commonwealth.
People gather on capitol steps in Harrisburg for gun rally
People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.
WGAL
Acting secretary of state speaks on election day updates
Commitment 2022 coverage, the state says a lot of work is going on to make sure you can vote in person or by mail this November. Acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, was at the state capitol talking about access to voting, she noted that no-excuse mail voting has been popular here. It has no effect on when we find out who won.
Pennsylvania woman gets prison time after human scalp found by road
YORK, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison in the disappearance and presumed death of her husband in 2011, and investigators unraveled the case after the husband’s partial scalp was found along a road, according to our affiliate KDKA. Virginia Hayden, 71, plead no contest to third-degree murder […]
Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States
A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver. That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
phl17.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
