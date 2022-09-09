ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania opioid settlement amidst addiction

Addiction coverage and money from a nationwide court settlement are coming to Pennsylvania, and communities like Dauphin County, to help people affected by opioid addiction. On Monday, Dauphin County leaders outlined an upcoming grant program. Attorney General Josh Shapiro was on hand at the Dauphin County rehab provider, Gaudenzia, where...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

A bipartisan call to give more Pennsylvanians a clean slate | Opinion

Donna Gathright will be the first to tell you she made a mistake. A single mother who was facing dire economic circumstances, she chose to sell drugs. She was caught and convicted of several drug felonies. She served her time and paid her debt to society. But as she tried to turn her life around and provide for herself and her two young children, her criminal record set up roadblocks at every step.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The $600 million in state funds came at a critical time for Pennsylvania nursing homes | Opinion

Thanks to the bipartisan leadership of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and Gov. Tom Wolf in the last state budget, Pennsylvania took a good first step in support of Pennsylvania’s long-term care industry. In total, Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget invests more than $600 million in state and federal funds so that it can help care for one of the nation’s largest senior populations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Grow Manufacturing Apprenticeship Training Program at Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his unwavering commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $696,220 in new funding for the Pennsylvania College of Technology Penn College Multiple Apprenticeship Pathways (MAP) program. “Supporting apprenticeship programs is a win for all residents of the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

Acting secretary of state speaks on election day updates

Commitment 2022 coverage, the state says a lot of work is going on to make sure you can vote in person or by mail this November. Acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, was at the state capitol talking about access to voting, she noted that no-excuse mail voting has been popular here. It has no effect on when we find out who won.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States

A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver.  That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

