MARYSVILLE – Members of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) Chapter 8010 were joined by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, both of which represent those who work at the at Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW), 1479 Collins Ave., as both groups started picketing outside the campus this morning to protest of the working conditions at the prison.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO