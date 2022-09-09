Read full article on original website
Vote Early, Vote Often, Vote Local
Yes, Light Ohio Blue (lightohioblue.org) has an annual contest where first responders from around the state send in photos of their tricked-out rigs and let the general public – this means you – choose the coolest pic of them all. Yes, Marysville Ohio Firefighters Local 3032 entered a...
Pleasant Valley Joint FD Receives First Responder Grant Funding
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the wellness...
Understaffing, Mandatory O.T. Causing ORW Workers To Push Back
MARYSVILLE – Members of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association (OCSEA) Chapter 8010 were joined by members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 1199, both of which represent those who work at the at Ohio Reformatory for Women (ORW), 1479 Collins Ave., as both groups started picketing outside the campus this morning to protest of the working conditions at the prison.
