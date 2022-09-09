Read full article on original website
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
Hastings narrows search for city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Hastings is one step closer into finding a new city administrator. The Hastings City Council narrowed down the candidates by choosing four people and three alternates during its meeting Monday night. The name of those selected will remain anonymous for the time being.
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
Grand Island Senior High seeking to hire a campus security supervisor
A handful of people showed up to the KPS board meeting Tuesday to voice their opinions on the LGBTQ+ books in school district libraries. The event will be at the Hastings Library each Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Choice Family Health Care Fashion Show Fundraiser. Updated: 11 hours ago. The fundraiser...
UNK upgrades Greek Life Housing
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney invested $32.65 million into renovating Martin Hall, which will be open in January, for fraternities and they are building a duplicate hall to house sororities. The sorority house is scheduled to open by the beginning of next school year. The...
One dead in Roseland grain elevator accident
ROSELAND, Neb. - A Hastings man died Monday evening in a grain silo accident at CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property. Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.
Jimmy John's opens second location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jimmy John’s is expanding its presence in the Tri-Cities with a second location in Grand Island. The newest location is in the Southeast Commons Plaza off South Locust and Fonner Park. This location will feature a drive-thru, something the first location doesn’t have, and...
Machine shed a total loss in afternoon Clay County fire
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A machine shed is a total loss in rural Clay County after a Monday afternoon fire. Sutton Police Chief Tracey Landenberger told Local4 the incident originally started as a grassfire, but spread quickly to a nearby shed. Workers had been cutting metal just west of the machine shed when a spark fell to the ground and caught the grass on fire. The workers quickly tried to use a garden hose to control the flames, but it was too late.
Two cats die in Kearney duplex fire; Woman pulled to safety
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman was pulled to safety following a fire at her home Monday night. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a possible structure fire just before 9:30 p.m. at 1018 F Avenue. Once on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from one...
KPS addresses LGBTQ+ books controversy following board meeting drama
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Controversy filled the air during Monday night’s Kearney Public School board meeting. A handful of people showed up to voice their opinions on how some schools in the district offer up LGBTQ+ books in their library. More than half of the people who spoke during...
The latest on the GINW student newspaper shutdown
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest Public Schools Board of Education members gathered for their first board meeting Monday evening since putting an end to their student-led newspaper. The paper was shut down shortly after student journalists released an issue based around support of the LGBTQ+ community. While...
Undergrad application fee waived from Sept. 16-30 at NU campuses
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students from Sept. 16-30, part of an ongoing system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families. Beginning Friday, resident students using NU’s shared application for admission...
Stuhr Museum hosts annual agriculture fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual Ag Fair rolled into Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town Sunday. Visitors attended historic shows from the year 1892 — even including Egyptian belly dancing. Attendants were also able to view a variety of paintings, drawings and more through a museum exhibit. The...
Confirmed COVID death brings total to 151; COVID-19 bivalent boosters available across district
HASTINGS, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - In the health department’s weekly health update on September 13, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever announced another death of a South Heartland resident attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total for the district to 151 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Heating up today under smoke hazed skies
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today will be much warmer than yesterday. But with a dry air mass in place it won’t feel oppressively warm. We will also see a return of the smoky haze in the sky due to the Western U.S. wildfires. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 80s well east to the low to mid 90s west. The overnight hours tonight will again be quiet and mostly clear with temperatures not as cool as we saw this morning. Lows overnight falling into the 50s west and north, low to mid 60s east and south.
Hastings College, UNK receive scholarship funds
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undergraduate students at Nebraska colleges now have another opportunity to cut down the price tag on their tuition. The EducationQuest Foundation has awarded $1.57 million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 nonprofit colleges and universities to disperse during the 2022-23 academic year. Students who qualify for...
Temperatures spike on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A fair weather pattern determined by an upper level high pressures ridge, will punch temperatures a little higher on Tuesday with afternoon highs lurching into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover on Tuesday, but you might notice somewhat of a hazy look to the sky as smoke from active wildfires in the Western U. S. again get pulled into the middle of the country.
Dallas Brass visits Hastings Public School band students
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Public School band students got a treat on Monday morning, as they were visited by the world-renowned Dallas Brass. The musical group performed songs for the students, and also gave out critiques to a few band members who played for the quintet. “It’s phenomenal to...
UNK ranked 2nd in value, 7th-best public regional university by US News & World Report
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney received high marks in affordability and overall excellence in the latest “Best Colleges” rankings from U.S. News & World Report. For the 15th consecutive year, UNK was recognized as one of the best public regional universities in...
Hastings Symphony Orchestra hosts 9/11 remembrance event
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Symphony Orchestra members held a memorial event Sunday to honor fallen first responders in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The program started with the presenting the colors, followed with other traditional honors like the Star Spangled Banner and the Tolling of the Bells. The HSO also performed during the event.
