HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today will be much warmer than yesterday. But with a dry air mass in place it won’t feel oppressively warm. We will also see a return of the smoky haze in the sky due to the Western U.S. wildfires. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 80s well east to the low to mid 90s west. The overnight hours tonight will again be quiet and mostly clear with temperatures not as cool as we saw this morning. Lows overnight falling into the 50s west and north, low to mid 60s east and south.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO