Habitat pulls Alliance home from ashes for local family

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
 4 days ago
ALLIANCE − For many, a house on Noble Street was a lost cause. Not Amanda McEldowney.

For McEldowney, the house that had been damaged in a 2020 fire was a better place to raise her children − Jayda, 12, and Aydan, 6.

It just needed some work. OK, it needed a lot of work.

"This house had a lot of ashes," said Rev. Allen Kahler.

Through Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity, McEldowney's dream came true, and her family received the keys to the home at 936 Noble St. on Thursday during a dedication ceremony.

"I had the option to choose between this house and a brand new house," she said. "I don't know why, but this was house was calling my name."

"The yard is big. It's by a school. There's plenty of kids," she said. "I wanted to be in a neighborhood where there were kids my kids could grow up with."

About 60 people attended the dedication.

'We knew it would be a challenge.'

Mark Locke, Habitat's board president, praised the work done on the house. "Most of you saw the house before. It was a disaster," he said.

"(The crew) did a fantastic job," Locke added.

The Noble house is the seventh build under the local agency's East Alliance Revitalization Project. Ground will be broken for the next one, in the 400 block of Franklin Street, on Sept. 23.

Niki Mcilvain, executive director of Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity, said the Noble house was "the first that we have rehabilitated," since she joined the agency in 2018.

"It was fire damaged. It sat for a few years. We worked with the city and the owner, and it was donated to us. We knew it would be a challenge," she said.

It took nearly six months to overhaul and restore the house due to the fire damage. Mcilvain said a new build takes only 13 weeks to complete.

"We chose it ... because it's kind of the entryway into the neighborhood, and we wanted to clean it up, help the other residents out, and it had great bones," she said.

Mcilvain said the agency will look to do similar rehabilitation projects in the future.

Habitat houses are not free

A common misconception is that Habitat homes are free. That's not true. Like others, McEldowney, 29, has a mortgage. But she doesn't pay interest.

Mcilvain said a family must be meet three criteria for their application to be considered:

  • A need for adequate shelter; current living situation is substandard.
  • A willingness to earn a minimum of 200 hours in sweat equity, attend financial classes and buy the house when it is done.
  • A stable, steady income that covers monthly expenses and pays down any existing debt is necessary. People at 30% to 60% of the median area income are generally selected.

McEldowney, who works at Trilogy Plastics, celebrates her 30th birthday on Sept. 19. "Early birthday gift. I love it," she said with a smile.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. Follow on Twitter @bduerREP.

