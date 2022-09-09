Read full article on original website
Virginia ‘Pat’ Benson
Virginia “Pat” Benson, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022. Her funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, September 19th at the First Baptist Church in Bangs with interment to follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Pat was...
Hope Home Ministry’s 3rd Annual Night of Hope Oct. 11
Hope Home Ministry invites you to our 3rd Annual Night of Hope, presented by Roberson Rent All. This year’s dinner event will be held at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church on Tuesday October 11th from 6-8 pm. Guest Speaker and author Rebecca Bender has an incredible story of survival and...
Wanda Lois Mobley
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas.
May ISD offers free, reduced-price meals
May ISD announced its policy today for providing free and reduced-price meals for children served under the attached current income eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Starting on August 11, 2022 May ISD will...
Saundra Sigler
Saundra Sue Holder Sigler, 74, passed away on September 12, 2022. Services will be Friday, September 16, 2022 at 1:00pm and a visitation will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Both services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, TX followed by a procession for internment at Coleman City Cemetery.
Dottie Lee Holleman
Dottie Lee Holleman, 79, of Rising Star, Texas, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Jordan Springs Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Burial was under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Dottie was born November 13, 1942 in Hays County,...
City Council approves bid for construction of two landfill cells
The Brownwood City Council during Tuesday morning’s meeting awarded a bid for construction of Landfill Cells 14 and 16 to DelHur Industries, Inc. The City received seven bids from Aug. 24-29, and DelHur’s bid of $6,297,987.18 was the lowest, received the highest score by City staff, and was recommended by the engineer. The timeline to finish the cells is one year, and construction will begin in October.
Jack Eugene Bruner
Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Jack was born on Monday, September 8, 1969 to his parents Dewey and Lois in Landstuhl, Germany. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Casper, Wyoming and attended Waubonsee Community College in Illinois. As a child, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandparents, dad and his cousins. He was a boy scout, and played basketball in grade school. Jack married Terri Kindelberger-Shepherd on October 25, 1991 and they began a life together that blessed them with 3 children. Jack and Terri raised their children in Illinois and later moved to Texas where Jack went to work for Ryan Construction as a rock driller. As a young adult he enjoyed driving and working on his 1970 GTO (his baby), and listening to his music. Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing video games and cornhole. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the games. Most of all Jack loved his family and spending time with them.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for T’Dubs Suds Thursday, September 1st at the 28th Annual Business Expo. T’Dubs Suds services Brown, Erath, Coleman, Eastland, and Comanche counties. T’Dubs Suds is owned by Travis Woodley and is a personal auto detailing service. T’Dubs Suds...
Amon Benson
Funeral services for Amon Benson, age 94, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, September 19, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Gouldbusk Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
Eugenio Cantu
Eugenio Cantu passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 7, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born on March 12, 1928 in Villa Union, Coahuila, Mexico to Genaro and Teodosa Cantu. He married the love of his life, Dora Matamoros on February 22, 1955 and they were married for over 67 years. Eugenio was a devoted family man and together they raised seven children. He was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Lake Brownwood at 66.8% capacity
John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District No. 1, issued the following information regarding Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday morning:. As of 7:30 am Monday September 12th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 8 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions,...
Antonio Bernal
Antonio Bernal passed peacefully at home on September 12, 2022 at the age of 84. He was born on October 8, 1937 in Monclova, Coahuila, Mexico to Cecilio & Carlota Bernal. Antonio married the love of his life Maria Venacio on February 20, 1964 & they celebrated over 57 years of marriage.
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
Richland Springs’ Burkhart ruled to have recruited player, suspended three years by UIL
AUSTIN – In a UIL State Executive Committee (SEC) Monday morning meeting, Richland Springs head football coach Jerry Burkhart was unanimously ruled to have attempted to recruit a Mullin player prior to the start of the 2022-23 school year. With that decision, the SEC also issued a three-year suspension to Burkhart effective immediately.
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Lady Horns slip to 1-1 in district with loss at Breckenridge
BRECKENRIDGE – The Early Lady Horns slipped to 1-1 in District 8-3A volleyball action and 8-11 on the season with Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-15, 25-20 road loss to the Breckenridge Lady Bucks. Stoney Laughlin sparked the attack for Early with three kills followed by two from Gabby Leal and...
Despite victory, Lions tumble six spots to No. 12 in latest Harris state rankings
Despite a 13-point road victory over the Burnet Bulldogs this past Friday, the Brownwood Lions tumbled from No. 6 to No. 12 in the latest Class 4A Division I Harris Ratings. The Lions (2-1) started the season at No. 37, moved up to No. 31 after a 30-24 loss to 5A Division II No. 16 Abilene Wylie, vaulted to No. 6 after a 55-16 road thrashing at 4A Division I No. 60 Marble Falls, and defeated 4A Division I No. 39 Burnet, 33-20, only to dip in the rankings for the first time.
Coleman LIvestock Auction Market Report for September 7, 2022
250-400 LBS 220-230 400-600 LBS 187-227.50.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Time travel with me
Downtown Brownwood, they say, is being “revitalized.” It’s not just they that say it, urban revitalization has become a common phenomenon in middle America today, especially in the middle of Texas. It’s not a marketing ploy or tactic, it is something that is actually happening. I’ve written much about it… modern man’s longing for Mayberry.
