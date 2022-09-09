Jack Eugene Bruner, 53, of Early passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Jack was born on Monday, September 8, 1969 to his parents Dewey and Lois in Landstuhl, Germany. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Casper, Wyoming and attended Waubonsee Community College in Illinois. As a child, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing with his grandparents, dad and his cousins. He was a boy scout, and played basketball in grade school. Jack married Terri Kindelberger-Shepherd on October 25, 1991 and they began a life together that blessed them with 3 children. Jack and Terri raised their children in Illinois and later moved to Texas where Jack went to work for Ryan Construction as a rock driller. As a young adult he enjoyed driving and working on his 1970 GTO (his baby), and listening to his music. Jack loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing video games and cornhole. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers and loved to watch the games. Most of all Jack loved his family and spending time with them.

