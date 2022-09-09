ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

EEOC sues Greensboro Bojangles for sexual harassment

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina Bojangles is being sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission regarding a female employee being sexually harassed.

According to the lawsuit, a female member at a Greensboro Bojangles was sexually harassed from March 2020 to June 2020.

During that time frame, the restaurant’s general manager made numerous remarks to the employee and inappropriately touched and grabbed her, the EEOC stated.

The lawsuit further says that after complaining about the GM’s conduct, the employee was not allowed to take part in a management training program and was transferred to another location as retaliation.

Title VII of the Civil Right Act of 1964 prohibits sexual harassment and retaliation against employees who oppose it within the workplace.

