York, SC

Three inmates overdose within 45-minute span at South Carolina detention center

By Connor Lomis
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

Editor’s Note: This article previously stated the inmates as deceased; it has since been corrected.

YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three inmates overdosed within a 45-minute time frame at the York County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 and 12:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.

Jacob Hall, 29, Colton Haire, 25, and Trampus Faile, 46, were identified as the inmates that overdosed.

Deputies say the first was found around 11:30 p.m. Due to precaution, detention staff increased well-being checks from every 30-minutes to 15-minutes.

During those checks, the other two were found.

NARCAN was immediately administered to the inmates, and all were taken to local hospital facilities by EMS.

Investigation showed on Sept. 6, word was passed on to staff about “possible pills being distributed.” Officials then searched the suspected housing unit.

Upon inspection, authorities found inmate Tyquan Green attempting to dispose of 95 pressured fentanyl pills down the toilet; staff got the pills before they were flushed.

A follow-up search of the housing unit happened on Sept. 7, and Keon Davis and Tyler Fesperman were also found possessing about 40 pills.

Hall (who overdosed) was found in possession of about 24 pills. His cellmate, Leroy Westberry, and all the others found in possession of the pills were charged with the following:

  • possession with intent to distribute
  • possession of a contraband

“It is clearly disturbing as to how these pills were brought into the facility, and even more so the
life-threatening risk that the inmates posed on themselves by taking such a dangerous narcotic,”
said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Another “intense shakedown” search of the housing unit was conducted after discovering so many pills.

“We are searching the entire facility and all inmates for any further pills,” said Tolson. “This is
the first time that this large of an amount of contraband has made it past our stringent security
screenings, and we will work to prevent something like this to happen again.”

All inmates taken to the hospital have since been returned to the York County Detention Center.

ONE MANS OPINION
4d ago

Those people hired to 💂‍♂️ guard 💂‍♀️ the inmates. They all should in prison themselves. They are the main sources of drugs and other forms of unauthorized being brought into and delivered to inmates.

Frank
4d ago

After knowing taking a illegal substance that they know can kill them in a split second makes me less and less compassionate. Narcan is maybe is another reason young people taking drugs for the first time are willing to give it a go, thinking there's a back up plan Incase something goes wrong. This drug use is insanity at it's best. Anyone doing drugs illegally these days are asking for a death wish. Taking street drugs is now akin to suicide now days knowing the risk.

guns,and ammo
4d ago

it's also mind blowing how so many drugs can come thru a open border and the president of the United States doesn't care never heard him mention the border once

