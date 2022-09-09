Read full article on original website
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived.
Hundreds of students and parents hold vigil for slain Collin County teacher
WYLIE, Texas — Hundreds of students, parents and teachers gathered outside of Davis Intermediate School in Wylie Tuesday night to remember a beloved educator after she was found shot to death in her own home. According to police, 40-year-old Lacie Moore was found shot and killed alongside her husband...
BB gun found inside backpack at Lake Worth ISD middle school, district says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A BB gun was found inside a backpack at a Lake Worth ISD middle school on Tuesday morning, the district said. Lake Worth ISD said in a statement that staff members had received a report around 9:05 a.m. of a student with a gun in a backpack at Lucyle Collins Middle School.
'We wanted to be contacted months ago' | Prosper ISD parents attend meeting to voice concern about allegedly abusive bus driver
PROSPER, Texas — Hundreds of parents poured into Prosper Independent School District's administrative building Tuesday to speak to board members about an allegedly abusive school bus driver from the past. Earlier in August, attorney Levi McCathern and fellow attorney Kristin Hecker allege that two young girls, 5 and 7...
Former Azle student detained, accused of making threats on social media
A former Azle student is now in custody, accused of making threats against some Azle students. Fort Worth police brought the teenager in Monday. They’re not saying anything specific about the threats
WFAA
Hundreds of students and parents hold vigil for Texas teacher who was victim of murder-suicide
Collin County teacher Lacie Moore, 40, was found shot and killed inside her home. Police say she was the victim of a murder-suicide.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Man accused of killing Mesquite Officer Richard Houston stands trial for capital murder
DALLAS — Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston was shot and killed outside the Albertson’s grocery store on Dec 3rd, 2021. Houston was responding to a disturbance on the 1500 block of South Beltline Road in Mesquite. He was a 21-year veteran of the police force and a married father of three children.
easttexasradio.com
Wylie Teacher, Another Person Found Fatally Shot
A Wylie teacher and another person were shot and killed in the small eastern Collin Count City of Josephine on Sunday night. Lacie Moore, a graduate of Texas A&M-Commerce, taught fifth-grade English and Language Arts at Davis Intermediate School. The other person killed has not been identified. Josephine Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
nypressnews.com
Sudden Death of Wylie ISD Teacher ‘Devastates’ District
The sudden death of a 5th-grade teacher in Wylie described as a “bright light” has “devastated” the district, according to statements shared publicly Monday. Lacie Moore, a teacher at Davis Intermediate School in Wylie died Sunday night, according to the school’s principal Cody Summers. Summers confirmed the teacher’s death and said support staff would be at the school for students, staff and families, as needed.
Family of North Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus files lawsuit against district, bus companies
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story has been updated to attribute certain statements to the lawsuit. The family of a 6-year-old hit and killed by a school bus in Parker County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school district, bus seller and manufacturer. In late April, Tori...
Fort Worth man pled guilty to killing wife, gets life
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man convicted of raping, then strangling his estranged wife, Shalen Gardner, 37, pled guilty to the 2017 capital murder. He agreed to serve a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Elanceia "Lana" Gardner killing. She was killed at the couple's Fairmount Avenue duplex, while their two children slept in a nearby room. The children found their mother dead around 8:37 a.m. November 2, 2017.Gardner – whose lengthy criminal history included threatening family members, hitting the family's pet pit bull with a hammer, parole violation, unlawfully possessing a handgun and more –...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. ALEMAN, JESUS; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: POOL CLEANER;...
Woman hit, killed by vehicle as suspect attempted to shoot others, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man is wanted by police in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bystander overnight in southern Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), the man was arguing with a woman in the 800 block of Denley Drive near Morrell Avenue. When the woman's acquaintance came over, that's when the man allegedly pulled out and started shooting.
North Texas high school's homecoming dance ends early after alleged social media threat, police say
PRINCETON, Texas — The homecoming dance at one North Texas high school had to end early on Saturday following reports of a threat on social media, authorities said. Police in the Collin County city of Princeton said in a statement that they responded to Lovelady High School's dance in regards to reports from students.
Tarrant County jail contractor charged with smuggling drugs into jail
A contractor at the Tarrant County Jail was arrested after an investigation into drug trafficking inside the jail. Aaliyah Lyles worked as a commissary employee at the Green Bay Jail in Fort Worth
Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
Four Armored Truck Robbery Suspects Captured In Smith County, TX
A brazen and wild scene played out in front of shocked shoppers and onlookers in broad daylight in Carrolton Texas on Thursday. Carrollton police say a group of people tried to rob an armored van at a Bank of America around noon on Thursday, and gunfire erupted. According to Fox...
WFAA
13-year-old killed in crash in Garland, suspect arrested for intoxication manslaughter
GARLAND, Texas — Police say they've arrested a man in connection to a deadly car crash that happened in Garland Friday evening. According to police, a 13-year-old girl that was injured from the crash was pronounced dead on Saturday. The victim’s soccer team identified their friend and teammate as...
wbap.com
WBAP Morning News: Tarrant County Seizes A Truckfull Of Pure Fentanyl.
Tarrant County just seized the largest amount of pure, uncut Fentanyl in its history. Sheriff Bill Waybourn discusses the importance of this bust with Ernie and Monty.
