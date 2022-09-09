ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pete Buttigieg, Nancy Pelosi visit San Francisco's Central Subway

By Megan Rose Dickey
Axios San Francisco
Axios San Francisco
 4 days ago

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited San Francisco's Chinatown Rose Pak Station Thursday to see the progress on the Central Subway project.

  • Buttigieg and Pelosi joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed, and community leaders, for a test ride on the Central Subway.

Why it matters: The project, which will link Chinatown to downtown and SoMa, has received almost $1 billion in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

What they're saying: "The Central Subway was and is a demand for transit justice," Malcolm Yeung, executive director of the Chinese Community Development Council, said at a press event. "Chinatown needs this lifeline."

Details: The subway line will start at the Chinatown Rose Pak station, named after the late political activist who fought to bring transit to Chinatown.

  • When completed, it will travel underground through downtown and SoMa before emerging on 4th and Brannan streets.
  • Riders will be able to connect to the T Third Street line at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station.

Buttigieg said the Central Subway will pay dividends for generations to come.

  • "When most people can get around with public transit, that makes everyone better off," he said. "It means faster commutes, cleaner air. Even for the people who don't use transit, there's less congestion, which means that it truly is a win, win, win."

Context: Construction on the Central Subway started in 2013 and was originally set to be completed by 2018.

  • The project, however, has suffered delays for a variety of reasons, including contract disputes and a fire at the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station in June.
  • Before the fire, the SFMTA said in December 2021 service would begin in October.

Breed acknowledged the delays, emphasizing that the city is very dense and has infrastructure "that hasn't been looked at or open for decades."

  • She said she'd rather a project be delayed than to "rush through to try and meet a deadline."

What's next: The subway is expected to open later this fall, Breed said at the event.

  • Beyond the Central Subway project, San Francisco's next big transit project is to connect Caltrain and high-speed rail to the Salesforce Transit Center, Breed said.
  • Down the road, Breed envisions a subway connection to Fisherman's Wharf.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios San Francisco

San Francisco's Central Subway sees "excellent progress"

It's been a long time coming, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Central Subway project. Why it matters: Chinatown has been relatively disconnected from San Francisco's city center since the 1989 earthquake led to the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway.When completed, the subway will link Chinatown to downtown and SoMa.Driving the news: Jeffrey Tumlin, director of SF's Municipal Transportation Agency, recently touted the "excellent progress" made on the project, the San Francisco Standard reports.Yes, but: There's still no stated opening date. Details: The subway line will start at the Chinatown Rose...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Questions swirl around San Francisco's District 4 candidate

The supervisor race for the Outer Sunset's District 4 is already getting interesting, as recent reports call into question whether one of the candidates — Leanna Louie — is eligible to run. What's happening: Louie, a staunch supporter of the effort to recall former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, signed documents to declare her candidacy for District 4 supervisor on June 3. However, she had only been registered to vote in the district since May 7. According to the Department of Elections, a person running for supervisor "must reside and be registered to vote in their district for at least 30...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

San Francisco supervisor candidate refers to reporter as a "Nazi"

A candidate for the upcoming District 4 supervisor race, Leanna Louie, referred to a local reporter as a "Nazi" on social media posts published on Tuesday.What's happening: In the Facebook and Instagram posts, which have since been deleted, Louie capitalized "NAZI" in Mission Local managing editor Joe Eskenazi's last name. Eskenazi, who is Jewish, reported on the potential issues surrounding her candidacy earlier this month, including questions regarding her permanent address and an alleged voter fraud instance involving Louie that the Department of Elections has since referred to the district attorney's office. In the posts, Louie said "it was so...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
Axios San Francisco

High-speed rail to San Francisco gets environmental clearance

The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board last week approved the final environmental impact report for the bullet train's proposed route between San Jose and San Francisco. What's happening: Thursday's vote means that 420 miles of the train's 500-mile route from San Francisco to the Los Angeles area have cleared environmental hurdles, allowing rail officials to "begin advanced design work," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Details: Under the approved plan, the high-speed train would share electrified Caltrain tracks between San Jose's Diridon Station and the Fourth and King Street station in San Francisco. Eventually, the San Francisco station would move to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Where San Francisco's midterm district attorney race stands

San Francisco voters will decide in November if Brooke Jenkins, the mayor-appointed district attorney, will retain her role as the city's top prosecutor. Why it matters: San Franciscans are divided over crime and policing in the city, and the role of the DA is to decide whether to file criminal charges and the severity of those indictments.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Renowned San Francisco photographer Fred Lyon dies at 97

Fred Lyon — one of San Francisco's greatest photographers — died last week, KQED reports. He was 97. What they're saying: "[His work was] a love poem to the city," Peter Fetterman, a gallery owner who represented Lyon, said. "He has such heart and warmth, and it shows through his photographs … He was one of the great humanist photographers."Context: Lyon was born in San Francisco, and attended the Art Center School in Los Angeles, where Ansel Adams, famous for his photos of Yosemite and the American West, taught at the time. In a 2020 interview, Lyon recalled his learnings...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Home sellers in San Francisco drop asking prices

Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsMore home sellers in San Francisco are lowering their asking prices, further indicating a real estate slowdown across the city.What's happening: Nearly 27% of homes on the market in San Francisco reduced their listing prices in July, an increase from the roughly 15% of homes that slashed prices in July 2021, according to Redfin. Driving the news: Increased mortgage rates and a sluggish stock market are among the factors that have led to a cooled off housing market in the Bay Area and beyond, Redfin says. In July, 179 single-family homes were sold in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Pete Rose
Axios

San Francisco's new trash cans are trash

Early trash can survey data shows San Franciscans prefer two prototype bins out of the six models the city is testing. Yes, but: All of the cans received more negative than positive feedback, Mission Local reports. Details: The "Salt & Pepper" and "Slim Silhouette" receptacles lead the pack. About 30%...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Push for a 4am "last call" defeated

An effort to keep bars open later in San Francisco, and other cities, was defeated in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Context: The bill, written by state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney, would have allowed watering holes in San Francisco, Palm Springs and West Hollywood to serve drinks until 4am on weekends and 3am on weekdays. Currently, bars in California cannot sell alcohol past 2am. Sharky Laguana, president of San Francisco's Small Business Commission, told Axios the bill would have offered a three year pilot and cities could have set their own limitations, like only allowing extended...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes safe consumption sites bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill to legalize safe drug consumption sites in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.Why it matters: San Francisco is in the midst of a drug overdose epidemic, largely driven by the opioid fentanyl. While accidental overdose deaths were 7% lower in 2021 than in 2020, raw numbers remain high.Last year, 650 people died of accidental overdoses, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Between January and June, the city counted 297 overdose deaths.State of play: The safe consumption sites bill, authored by California Sen. Scott Wiener, passed in the state Senate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios San Francisco

20,000 people may experience homelessness in SF this year

Homelessness has slightly improved in San Francisco since 2019, but the city estimates that as many as 20,000 people may still experience homelessness this year, according to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.That's roughly 2.5% of the city's population.Driving the news: San Francisco's HSH on Thursday released its full report on homelessness in the city.Its unhoused population has decreased by 3.5% since 2019 to 7,754 in 2022, according to data collected on one night in February. This represents a single point in time, while the 20,000-person estimate takes into account annual projections and a variety of data points.For every...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Subway#Public Transit#Construction Maintenance#U S Transportation#House#Soma
Axios San Francisco

Majority of California voters oppose Biden reelection run

​​A majority of California voters don't want President Biden to run again in 2024, according to a recent poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. By the numbers: 61% of the over 9,000 randomly sampled registered voters oppose Biden seeking a second term, while 31% said he should. 8% had no opinion either way. Of the Republicans surveyed, 87% were against Biden running again, while 9% were in favor. Meanwhile, California Democrats were split on the issue, with 46% in favor and 46% opposed. Why it matters: There will be tons of polls heading into 2024, but the Berkeley...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

San Francisco is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments

A total of 4,700 mixed-use apartments have been completed in San Francisco since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a nationwide apartment-search website. Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Hallucinogen use in the U.S. is on the rise, study shows

Hallucinogen use in the United States has increased among adults in the last two decades, Axios' Sareen Habeshian reports.Driving the news: In 2019, over 5.5 million people nationwide used hallucinogen — a broad range of psychoactive drugs that includes psychedelics like LSD — according to a recent study.That's an increase from 1.7% of the population (12 years and older) in 2002, to 2.2% in 2019.Why it matters: The study, published in peer-reviewed journal Addiction, is the first to provide formal statistical analyses of hallucinogen use trends in the last 20 years, according to researchers at Columbia University's Mailman School of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios San Francisco

OpenTable reservations have yet to rebound in San Francisco

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios VisualsRestaurant reservations made in San Francisco via OpenTable are down 34% this month compared to July 2019, recent data shows.The big picture: A variety of data points indicate San Francisco has yet to rebound from the pandemic, despite the city lifting many of its COVID-19-related restrictions. In addition to low restaurant bookings, San Francisco saw an office vacancy rate of 24.2% in Q2 compared to Manhattan's 15.2%, CNBC reports.Tourist spending in the city is not expected to hit pre-pandemic levels until 2025, per the San Francisco Travel Association.Zoom out: Unlike San Francisco, restaurant bookings in California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

SF supervisors introduce strategy to address fatal drug crisis

San Francisco Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman and Catherine Stefani yesterday introduced a resolution to address drug overdose deaths, incentivize recovery for people struggling with addiction and attempt to stop public drug dealing in the city. Why it matters: San Francisco has a drug overdose epidemic, largely driven by the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

Dems use "vote-shaming" to increase turnout

A leading Democratic super PAC is looking to boost young voters' turnout in November through a public pressure campaign, reminding them it's a matter of public record whether individuals cast a ballot or sit out the election, Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports. Why it matters: Studies have shown "vote shaming"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popular Science

America’s infrastructure is a crisis of inequity

Cases of bottled water are handed out at a Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition distribution site on August 31, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson is experiencing a third day without reliable water service after river flooding caused the main treatment facility to fail. Getty ImagesIntense heat waves and flooding are battering electricity and water systems, as America’s aging infrastructure sags under the pressure of climate change.
JACKSON, MS
Axios San Francisco

Axios San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
28
Followers
71
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios San Francisco is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy