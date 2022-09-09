ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Food fight: What to eat as the 49ers take on the Chicago Bears

By Nick Bastone
Axios San Francisco
Axios San Francisco
 4 days ago

The 49ers are headed to Chicago to face off against the Bears for their first game of the NFL season.

  • And so, we enlisted Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann to give some menu suggestions if you're hosting any Bears fans this Sunday.
  • He insists that "Chicago is much more than just a meat and potatoes town," but just wait until you get to his second rec.

Here's Justin:

🥬 Spinach and artichoke dip : We love our dip. Ranch, French onion, queso, seven-layer. But the spinach and artichoke dip is a Chicago classic. It's spinach, artichokes and several cheeses, baked to perfection. Serve with tortilla chips. It's healthy!

🥩 Crock pot Italian beef : There's nothing better than a pile of seasoned beef simmering for hours. Time it for kickoff and make sure you top it with giardiniera .

🍫 Dessert: Portillo's has a chocolate cake shake . There are recipes online on how to copy. The secret? Mayonnaise .

As for the game itself, Justin says to watch out for Chicago rookies Jaquan Brisker (Penn State) and Kyler Gordon (University of Washington) to start in their secondary.

For the Niners, it's all about the quarterback situation.

  • Second-year QB Trey Lance will make the start, but after a shaky training camp, all eyes will be on how he performs Sunday.
  • Will Jimmy Garoppolo, who re-signed with the team late last month, get thrown in if the 49ers are down early? It would be high drama if it happened.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios San Francisco

OpenTable reservations have yet to rebound in San Francisco

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios VisualsRestaurant reservations made in San Francisco via OpenTable are down 34% this month compared to July 2019, recent data shows.The big picture: A variety of data points indicate San Francisco has yet to rebound from the pandemic, despite the city lifting many of its COVID-19-related restrictions. In addition to low restaurant bookings, San Francisco saw an office vacancy rate of 24.2% in Q2 compared to Manhattan's 15.2%, CNBC reports.Tourist spending in the city is not expected to hit pre-pandemic levels until 2025, per the San Francisco Travel Association.Zoom out: Unlike San Francisco, restaurant bookings in California...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Axios San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
28
Followers
71
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios San Francisco is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/san-francisco

Comments / 0

Community Policy