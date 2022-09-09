ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities across the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Justin Klawans
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Tributes from celebrities across the globe poured in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reining monarch in British history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COlcy_0hoaErrZ00
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves the annual Easter Sunday Service at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle, Britain, on April 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The queen died on Thursday following seven decades on the throne, and public figures released statements and messages on social media to pay their respects.

This includes some of the most iconic figures in British pop culture.

Elton John , who knew and worked with the queen extensively, wrote that he was "deeply saddened" to hear of her passing.

"She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decent and a genuine caring warmth," the iconic singer said. "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

pic.twitter.com/HGSfXApPI7 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 8, 2022

This sentiment was echoed by Mick Jagger, the lead singer of iconic British rock band The Rolling Stones, who wrote , "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there."

"In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much-beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the royal family," Jagger added.

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Rounding out the cast of musical legends were Beatles icons Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, both of whom penned tributes to the queen.

"God bless Queen Elizabeth II, may she rest in peace, long live the king," McCartney said in a short statement.

God bless Queen Elizabeth II May she rest in peace Long live The King

Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Starr similarly wrote , "God bless Queen Elizabeth, peace and love to all the family, peace and love, Ringo," followed by a number of emojis.

God bless Queen Elizabeth peace and love to all the family peace and love Ringo. ✌️❤️☮️ pic.twitter.com/B8Tomh9HoD — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 8, 2022

Beyond the music world, many on- and off-screen legends honored the deceased monarch as well.

Helen Mirren, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 biographical film The Queen, wrote in a statement that she was "mourning along with the rest of my country, the passing of a great queen."

"I'm proud to call myself of the Elizabethan age," Mirren added. "If there was a definition of nobility, Elizabeth Windsor embodied it."

Jennifer Garner called the queen an "elegant, incredible woman" on Instagram.

Theater icon Andrew Lloyd Webber, known for helming plays such as Phantom of the Opera and Cats, wrote , "For the whole of my life, the queen has been the constant anchor of not just Britain and her beloved Commonwealth, but an inspiration to the world for her lifetime of service."

"Her legacy will be remembered as a selfless beacon for love, understanding and the celebration of fellow human beings all over the world, no matter their race or creed," he added. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty and the queen's family."

pic.twitter.com/qdaAziAJOO — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) September 8, 2022

Webber was later seen among the mourners at Buckingham Palace, stopping to pay tribute and leave flowers.

People from the sports world also penned tributes, including retired soccer star David Beckham, who wrote on his website that he was "truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, the queen."

"What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world...until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was," he said.

Retired tennis player Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter that she was "saddened to learn of the passing" of the queen.

"For 70 years, her leadership, impact, and influence on the United Kingdom and the entire global community has been immense," King said. "She was the longest reigning British monarch in history, the only woman from the royal family to serve in the armed forces, and a respected leader around the world. She earned her place in history, and she will be missed."

(1/2) I am saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

For 70 years, her leadership, impact, and influence on the United Kingdom and the entire global community has been immense. I met her in 2010 at Wimbledon, and it was a special moment for me. pic.twitter.com/ByFAfQQPJH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

