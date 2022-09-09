ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NBC 10 News Today: The Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUgNi_0hoaE48Z00

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Independent

Cher makes confusing blunder in tribute post to Queen Elizabeth II

Cher fans are reacting to the singer’s confusing blunder about the Queen, who has died, aged 96.Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday 8 (September). The news prompted widespread tributes from her family, world leaders and stars of film, TV and music.Celebrities including Daniel Craig and Elton John sent touching messages in the wake of the news, as did Cher – however, the “Believe” singer’s fans couldn’t help but notice her post included something of an error.Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IICher, recalling the time she met the Queen in...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her

Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Nbc#Nbc 10 News Today
MyArkLaMiss

11 year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns British monarch

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch was over. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody.”
ALABAMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Detectives: Inmate suffers deadly overdose after taking drugs smuggled into EBR Parish Prison via electric toothbrush

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7). Both […]
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police investigating after body found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Ringer

Black Twitter and the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Van and Rachel react to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and the overall legacy of the crown (12:28), before giving an update on the Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis (32:37). Plus, Kim Kardashian discusses her talent (53:56), and the “Peak White Mess” of the Don’t Worry Darling press tour gets broken down (1:04:07).
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Sacramento

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch in history, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She the United Kingdom had officially celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, with stamps, souvenirs and four days of festivities to mark 70 years on the throne.
WORLD
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy