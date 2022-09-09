Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Chiefs and Raiders sweep opponents – Middle school volleyball results
The Bellefontaine 7th Grade team beat Tecumseh in straight sets: 27-25 and 25-23. The Chiefs were led by Ava Oppy who charted 6 kills and 2 aces. Laney Storm had a kill, 7 assists, 2 aces, and a dig. Hailey Augustus chipped in with a kill and 3 aces, while...
peakofohio.com
All local CBC soccer teams were in action Monday
Area CBC teams were in action Monday evening. The Bellefontaine varsity girls' team lost to Northwestern 6-1. Parker Penhorwood scored the lone Chieftain goal. Lexi Robinson recorded 6 saves. Bellefontaine is now 4-3. The Lady Chiefs will travel to take on undefeated West Liberty-Salem Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bellefontaine...
peakofohio.com
Lakers top Botkins in straight sets – Varsity and middle school volleyball from Monday
Area volleyball teams hit the court Monday. The Indian Lake varsity team defeated Botkins in straight sets: 25-20, 25-16, and 25-23. Madison Brentlinger was 28/29 serving with 5 aces, 3 kills, and 14 digs. Katie Roby was 13/13 serving, 6/6 setting with 4 assists, and had 18 digs. Halle Roby...
peakofohio.com
McDaniel earns medalist again; Calvary defeats Ridgemont – Monday golf scores
Several local golf teams hit the links Monday. The Riverside varsity girls placed second in a tri-match with Anna and Kenton at Cherokee Hills. Team scores: Anna – 225, Riverside – 234, and Kenton – 272. For the Lady Pirates, Reaghan McDaniel was medalist with a 41,...
8 local teams crack top 10 in state football poll
A total of eight local high school football teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll that was released on Monday.
peakofohio.com
WL-S names 2022 Homecoming Court
West Liberty-Salem has recently announced their 2022 Homecoming Court & Attendants. Homecoming festivities begin this evening at 6:30 p.m. with the 2022 Homecoming Parade followed by a community pep rally and bonfire at Lions Park. This year’s Grand Marshalls are Todd Lewis and Cheryl Shank. The Homecoming Ceremony and...
peakofohio.com
Ashley K. Nickell
Ashley K. Nickell, 33, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 5:03 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a battle with cervical cancer. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on June 1, 1989, the daughter of the late Marvin Dean Nickell, Jr. and Kathy (Slusher) Robinson, who survives in Bellefontaine. In...
Ohio State Marching Band brings ‘Stadium Karaoke’ to second halftime show in 2022
The Ohio State University Marching Band played some of the biggest stadium anthems for the Buckeyes fan at the Horseshoe during the team's second game against Arkansas State.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
sciotopost.com
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe
Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
peakofohio.com
ZPC Members travel to Oregon
Two members of the Zanesfield Petanque Club traveled to Oregon for the Portland Petanque Club's Rose City Open over the weekend. There were 34 doubles teams from Mexico, Canada, and the United States. On Saturday, Ziggy Kessouagni (ZPC) and Tom Nguyen (Los Angles) went 4-1 and were ranked #4 and...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WHIZ
Local High School Rankings
AND THEN JOHN GLENN COMING IN AT 21ST.. AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POLL IS BUCKEYE TRAIL AND CROOKSVILLE WHO ARE BOTH TIED FOR 22ND.. AND A LITTLE FURTHER AT 16 WAS MILLER..
peakofohio.com
BCS school resource officers honored
Bellefontaine City Schools School Resource Officers Doug Walters and Allen Huffman have been recognized for their exceptional work. Walters and Huffman have achieved the Master SRO Level in Ohio. Both officers submitted applications to the SRO Accreditation Program earlier this year. Walters and Huffman completed the advanced school-based law enforcement...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
sciotopost.com
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
