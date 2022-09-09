ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A Spices Up Fall with New Autumn Spice Milkshake and Return of Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

Seasonal-favorite and new fall treat to join menu for a limited time, starting Sept. 12

Chick-fil-A ® is embracing the flavors of fall with the debut of the new Autumn Spice Milkshake — its first new milkshake flavor available chainwide in four years — and the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. These seasonal fall items will be available nationwide* from Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, while supplies last.

Autumn spice & everything nice

The Autumn Spice Milkshake mixes rich flavors like cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies. Made with Chick-fil-A Icedream ® dessert and hand spun, the Autumn Spice Milkshake is topped off with whipped cream and a cherry*.

“Guests love our milkshakes, especially our seasonal flavors, so we are excited to introduce the perfect treat to welcome the fall season,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. “We tested the Autumn Spice Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and we received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback which inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake nationwide. We’re eager for our Chick-fil-A milkshake enthusiasts to try the Autumn Spice Milkshake this fall!”

Bringing bold back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aldIc_0hoaDcph00
Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich

To further spice up the menu this season, the beloved Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is making a return, featuring grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted Multigrain Brioche Bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. The sandwich delivers a lighter, grilled version of a guest favorite, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our guests that they want the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich back on the menu,” said Neslage. “It’s my favorite seasonal sandwich, and for those trying it for the first time, I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce to balance the sandwich’s heat. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combination.”

Available for dine-in, pick up or delivery, guests can check the Chick-fil-A App, online or contact their local restaurant to find out if the Autumn Spice Milkshake and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich are served at a nearby participating location. When joining the Chick-fil-A One ® tiered membership program, guests receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

To stay up to date on Chick-fil-A’s latest food news as the company continues to add more new flavors and returning seasonal favorites to the menu or to read stories about the company’s people and guests, visit chick-fil-a.com/stories .

*Available at participating restaurants nationwide. Whipped cream and cherry toppings are not offered with delivery orders.

#Chick Fil A#Milkshakes#Deluxe#Food Drink#Autumn Spice#Multigrain Brioche Bun#Colby Jack
