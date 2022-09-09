1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tuscon, AZ)

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 90 golf carts and a storage area were destroyed by fire at Randolph Golf Course in Tucson early Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the course around 2:20 a.m. following reports of a building fire. The fire was under control by 2:45 a.m., according to TFD.

