Tucson, AZ

1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tuscon, AZ)

 4 days ago

According to the Tucson Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday.

The officials stated that the crash happened at the [..]

L.A. Weekly

2 Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Harrison Road [Tucson, AZ]

Traffic Accident on East Prince Road Left Two Injured. The incident happened on September 9th, south of East Prince Road involving three vehicles. Furthermore, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that the area was blocked for several hours, but has since been reopened. No other information was provided at...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Nearly 200 arrested last weekend in illegal street racing sting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took nearly 200 people into custody last weekend in connection with two large-scale street races. Officers said 124 adults and 53 juveniles were arrested between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. Five guns were also recovered during the sting. Authorities said...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to ‘prank call’ about shooting at Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to a false report of a shooting at Tucson High on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers checked the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting. Tucson High Principal Elizabeth Rivera called it a prank...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family, friends of hit-and-run victim plead for driver to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Family and friends are desperate for answers after a deadly hit-and-run in central Tucson. Police said 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was hit by three vehicles while walking in a crosswalk. Only two of the drivers stayed at the scene. It happened at the intersection of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 22nd, Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in Tucson late Sunday, Sept. 11. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man died. The TPD said the east and westbound lanes of 22nd will be closed from Beverly to...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tornado Warning expires for Pima and Pinal counties

MARANA, AZ — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties. The National Weather Service Tucson issued the warning at about 3:50 p.m. for the area about 20 miles west of Picacho Peak. The warning expired at about 4:30 p.m. There has been no...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shooting on Tucson’s south side leaves one person hurt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting near Benson Highway and Kino Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 11. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of East Calle Salamanca. Arriving officers did not locate the victim during...
TUCSON, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Eastern Arizona – August 2022 – San Pedro River Valley

The road from the small town of San Manuel to Benson runs for 60 miles through the San Pedro River Valley. Of those 60 miles, at least half are unpaved, and at many points, very rough. It is however a great drive, with impressive scenery along the way. The monsoon...
BENSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at intersection of Grant, Stone in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Grant Road is proving to be one of the most dangerous roads in Tucson for pedestrians and cyclists alike. Since March, nine pedestrians and three cyclists have been hit on the two-mile stretch of Grant Road from Interstate 10 to Euclid. Number nine came...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

