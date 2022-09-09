ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Campbell County under fire weather watch for Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued at 1:49 p.m. Monday a fire weather watch for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Campbell County and nearby areas. According to the NWS Rapid City, wind speeds, dry fuels and relative humidity as low as 13%...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman allegedly died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell community members rally to find man last seen Sept. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County community members and law enforcement are trying to find a Gillette man who reportedly was last seen Sept. 2. Daryl Morgan said he last saw his son, Bryan, at about 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at Daryl’s home near Wyodak. Daryl said he hasn’t heard from Bryan since then.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Sept. 13

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Sept. 12, Opportunity Spur, GPD. Officers cited a 17-year-old girl and a...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Man arrested for firing handgun outside Gillette hotel

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Police arrested a man last night for reportedly firing a handgun at least 14 times outside a local hotel, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson. Officers responded to the Best Western Tower West Lodge on Skyline Drive yesterday at 10:39 p.m. after receiving multiple...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arch Resources gives $500,000 to UW School of Energy Resources

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arch Resources is giving $500,000 to the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources to support its work in carbon management and land reclamation practices, the university announced Monday. The gift will augment the Arch Clean Coal Technology Fund, which Arch established more than 10 years...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Sept. 12

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through Sept. 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 28 through Sept.. 3 All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kayla...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Department of Education releases Campbell WY-TOPP, WY-ALT scores

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education released the 2022 test results for the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities Tuesday. In Campbell County School District, the largest percentage of “proficient” or “advanced” student performances on the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Sept. 8, E. Laramie Street, GPD. Staff at the Big D on...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Haze returns as western wildfires burn; clouds and rain return midweek

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The work week will begin dry and hazy today before turning cooler amid rising chances for showers and thunderstorms as the week wears on. Haze and areas of smoke are expected throughout Campbell County today as winds from the west carry smoke from wildfires into the region. Today should otherwise be sunny with a high near 84, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, forecasts.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Field & Stream

Discovery of Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Hotel Dumpster Leads to Poaching Bust in Wyoming

Two men are facing poaching charges after authorities in Wyoming linked them to a pair of pronghorn heads that were discarded next to a dumpster outside a hotel in the city of Gillette. According to court documents obtained by County 17, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) was notified about the antelope heads by Gillette Police officers on August 10—and the tipoff sparked an investigation of two Texans named Jeremiah A. Beason and David Hernandez.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today

GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Railroad unions could strike Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The federally mandated cooling-off period between freight railroads and train unions ends at midnight Eastern Time Sept. 16. By that time, freight railroads must come to an agreement with train unions or Congress must take action. Otherwise, train unions can strike. The National Carriers Conference Committee...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Sevores; Allison

Patricia Josephine Sevores: April 12, 1955 – September 12, 2022. Patricia passed on September 12th at Campbell County Memorial Hospital at the age of 67. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who know and love her. Full life tribute coming soon. There are currently no...
GILLETTE, WY

