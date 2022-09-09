Read full article on original website
Morning Lookout: Cabrillo’s ethnic studies trailblazer, development delays and fighting Alzheimer’s
Greetings, Lookout fam! It is Tuesday, Sept. 13, and a mostly sunny day is on tap around Santa Cruz County, with highs from the upper 60s to low 80s. There’s always something new to explore on Lookout, so if you’re not one for the guided tour, here ya go.
Morning Lookout: Felton chief opens up about trauma; Boardwalk’s global workforce
Well hello there, friends. It is Monday, Sept. 12, and after a bit of a muggy weekend, the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with highs mainly in the 70s and 80s. Want to head directly to Lookout? I’ve got you covered. JUMP TO...
Inside the world of the Boardwalk’s global student workers
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. These international students experience the U.S. “warts and all.”. The Beach Boardwalk is a familiar institution in Santa Cruz. We’ve all seen the towering roller coasters and the Crayola-colored machinery, heard the...
Imagining a new Seymour Center as climate change, and time, drive new realities
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Change is in the air at UC Santa Cruz’s Seymour Marine Discovery Center. Leadership change and climate change. Jonathan Hicken, new executive director of the Seymour Center, is laying out a new...
