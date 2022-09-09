ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Hudson appoints special counsel to advise town during Intel redevelopment

HUDSON – The Select Board has appointed special counsel who will represent and advise the Planning Board, the Planning Department and other town boards relevant to the proposed redevelopment of the former Intel site. They voted Sept. 7 to appoint Special Counsel Mark Babrowski. Located at 75 Reed Road,...
HUDSON, MA
Anthony M. Villano, 95, formerly of Marlborough

– Anthony Michael Villano, of Franklin, formerly of Marlborough and Eastham, passed away on September 7th, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 95 years old. Tony was born in Marlborough, Ma on January 21, 1927 to Michael and Mary (Guanieri) Villano. A 1944...
EASTHAM, MA
Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late Philip and June (England) Veinot and was predeceased by his brother Stephen Veinot. Paul was the husband of Donna (Deffely) Veinot. Paul T. Veinot (aka Pop) was...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Westborough Connects event attracts vendors, residents

WESTBOROUGH – It was a chance for residents of all ages to connect with their community. More than 40 vendors representing local and regional organizations took part in Westborough for Life! Stay. Connect. Thrive event at Westborough High School on Sept. 11. “It’s all about connecting,” said Lisa Borchetta...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Peter B. Mullen, 85, of Westborough and Grafton

– Peter B. Mullen, 85, passed away after a short illness on September 5, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Linda Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. He was the son of John and Ruth (Mason) Mullen. His beloved wife, Adelaide, predeceased him in 2017.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Carol S. Droege, 59, formerly of Marlborough

Watchung, NJ – Carol Suzanne Droege (Van Lingen) departed this life on Sunday morning September 4, 2022, her birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1963, Carol grew up in Marlborough, Massachusetts and through all of her life’s journeys, she was always foremost a proud Marlborough Panther.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Marlborough woman receives car through Good News Garage donation

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough resident Andrea McNeil received a 2007 Honda CR-V as a donation through the nonprofit Good News Garage. McNeil, who had never had a car before, said that having a car will help her go back to school at night to study human services while she works during the day.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Scarecrows on the Shrewsbury Common returns Sept. 17

SHREWSBURY – Break out your scarecrow because Scarecrows on the Common is returning. The Shrewsbury Garden Club will be once again sponsoring the 18th Scarecrows on the Common. This year, individuals, groups, businesses and clubs are encouraged to create and place their scarecrow on display beginning on Sept. 17.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Peter L. Messina, 39, of Westborough

– Peter Louis Messina, 39, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in San Francisco, CA and was the son of Louis and Katie (Ragland) Messina of Westborough. He was raised in Ann Arbor, MI and graduated from Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, CA. He also attended the University of California Santa Cruz and the University of Massachusetts Boston. Peter then worked as a mental health peer counselor.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Richard J. Formalarie, 66, formerly of Hudson

Wolfeboro, N.H. – Richard Joseph Formalarie, age 66, passed away suddenly on August 24, 2022. Rick was born in Waltham, MA, son of Joseph and Thelma Formalarie. He was large in stature, but a gentle, kind, and caring man known for his love of his family, outdoors and sports.
HUDSON, MA
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
Kathryn S. Smith, 83, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Kathryn S. (Cooper) Smith, left this world on September 10, 2022, leaving behind a huge emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her. Kathy died from complications from a recent fall. Kathy was the daughter of the late William and Bessie (Stearn) Cooper and the wife...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

