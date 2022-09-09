– Peter Louis Messina, 39, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in San Francisco, CA and was the son of Louis and Katie (Ragland) Messina of Westborough. He was raised in Ann Arbor, MI and graduated from Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, CA. He also attended the University of California Santa Cruz and the University of Massachusetts Boston. Peter then worked as a mental health peer counselor.

