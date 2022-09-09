Read full article on original website
Hudson appoints special counsel to advise town during Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – The Select Board has appointed special counsel who will represent and advise the Planning Board, the Planning Department and other town boards relevant to the proposed redevelopment of the former Intel site. They voted Sept. 7 to appoint Special Counsel Mark Babrowski. Located at 75 Reed Road,...
communityadvocate.com
Seeking approval for building project, Westborough library hosts open house
WESTBOROUGH – Every two weeks, Diana and Jason Lickider, along with their daughter, Cora, come to the Westborough Public Library. Here, they can borrow everything from books to a power washer. “We love it here,” said Diana. On the evening of Sept. 9, the Lickiders were at the...
Latest apartment project in Worcester: 218-unit building off Shrewsbury Street
WORCESTER — A developer is proposing a 218-unit residential building for a block at 225 Shrewsbury St. and 68 Albany St. The seven-story building will be behind the current shopping plaza at the site. ...
communityadvocate.com
Anthony M. Villano, 95, formerly of Marlborough
– Anthony Michael Villano, of Franklin, formerly of Marlborough and Eastham, passed away on September 7th, 2022 at Newton Wellesley Hospital after a valiant battle with cancer. He was 95 years old. Tony was born in Marlborough, Ma on January 21, 1927 to Michael and Mary (Guanieri) Villano. A 1944...
Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Paul T. Veinot, 63, of Marlborough died Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at home. He was the son of the late Philip and June (England) Veinot and was predeceased by his brother Stephen Veinot. Paul was the husband of Donna (Deffely) Veinot. Paul T. Veinot (aka Pop) was...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Connects event attracts vendors, residents
WESTBOROUGH – It was a chance for residents of all ages to connect with their community. More than 40 vendors representing local and regional organizations took part in Westborough for Life! Stay. Connect. Thrive event at Westborough High School on Sept. 11. “It’s all about connecting,” said Lisa Borchetta...
communityadvocate.com
Peter B. Mullen, 85, of Westborough and Grafton
– Peter B. Mullen, 85, passed away after a short illness on September 5, 2022. He is survived by his sister, Linda Rogers, and many nieces and nephews. Peter was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. He was the son of John and Ruth (Mason) Mullen. His beloved wife, Adelaide, predeceased him in 2017.
Welding incident cause of Doherty Memorial High School construction site fire, construction company’s hot work permit had lapsed
A welding incident caused the fire at the Doherty Memorial High School construction site Monday which sent a large plume of dark smoke into the air that could be seen across Worcester. Officials reported heavy flames and smoke from the roof of 299 Highland St. when they arrived at the...
Carol S. Droege, 59, formerly of Marlborough
Watchung, NJ – Carol Suzanne Droege (Van Lingen) departed this life on Sunday morning September 4, 2022, her birthday, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 4, 1963, Carol grew up in Marlborough, Massachusetts and through all of her life’s journeys, she was always foremost a proud Marlborough Panther.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough woman receives car through Good News Garage donation
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough resident Andrea McNeil received a 2007 Honda CR-V as a donation through the nonprofit Good News Garage. McNeil, who had never had a car before, said that having a car will help her go back to school at night to study human services while she works during the day.
communityadvocate.com
Scarecrows on the Shrewsbury Common returns Sept. 17
SHREWSBURY – Break out your scarecrow because Scarecrows on the Common is returning. The Shrewsbury Garden Club will be once again sponsoring the 18th Scarecrows on the Common. This year, individuals, groups, businesses and clubs are encouraged to create and place their scarecrow on display beginning on Sept. 17.
communityadvocate.com
Peter L. Messina, 39, of Westborough
– Peter Louis Messina, 39, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born in San Francisco, CA and was the son of Louis and Katie (Ragland) Messina of Westborough. He was raised in Ann Arbor, MI and graduated from Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield, CA. He also attended the University of California Santa Cruz and the University of Massachusetts Boston. Peter then worked as a mental health peer counselor.
Richard J. Formalarie, 66, formerly of Hudson
Wolfeboro, N.H. – Richard Joseph Formalarie, age 66, passed away suddenly on August 24, 2022. Rick was born in Waltham, MA, son of Joseph and Thelma Formalarie. He was large in stature, but a gentle, kind, and caring man known for his love of his family, outdoors and sports.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
communityadvocate.com
Kathryn S. Smith, 83, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Kathryn S. (Cooper) Smith, left this world on September 10, 2022, leaving behind a huge emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her. Kathy died from complications from a recent fall. Kathy was the daughter of the late William and Bessie (Stearn) Cooper and the wife...
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
Encore Boston rolls out gambling limit program
Visitors to the Boston Encore Harbor casino can now set a limit when playing electronic games, including slots.
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
'Under investigation': Fire damages building at construction site of new Doherty High
WORCESTER — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a three-alarm blaze that broke out Monday at the construction site of the new Doherty Memorial High School. The school, on Highland Street next to the current, 56-year-old Doherty High, is about two years away from completion. ...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales Sept. 4 to 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sep 4 to Sep 10. There were 272 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,854-square-foot home on Petersham Road in Athol that sold for $420,000.
