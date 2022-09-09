ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the search.

A family member located the woman and she was returned home safely.

K9 Blue with deputies B. Polston, R. Davis, and C. McDowell. (Colleton County Sheriff’s Office)

Great work, K9 Blue and Deputy Polston!

