K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the search.
A family member located the woman and she was returned home safely.
Great work, K9 Blue and Deputy Polston!
