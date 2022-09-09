ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNU7C_0hoaC2Ih00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old Wichita man is dead following a crash involving a black pickup truck on Pawnee at Interstate 135.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. underneath I-135.

Wichita police tell KSN News that the man, identified as Jeramie Santee, exited I-135 and was heading westbound on Pawnee when he hit the pillar.

“That witness saw the truck turn west onto Pawnee and accelerate very rapidly, and it drove directly onto the curb and into the pillar,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Why you may see more police on roads this weekend in Wichita

Police are continuing their investigation into why Santee crashed.

Westbound traffic on Pawnee was diverted at the time of the crash. Traffic on I-135 wasn’t impacted.

Crystal DeFrees
3d ago

same guy was on the news not long ago for being arrested for having cameras in the bathroom when his very young daughters friends were over.

