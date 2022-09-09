Man dead following crash on Pawnee at I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old Wichita man is dead following a crash involving a black pickup truck on Pawnee at Interstate 135.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. underneath I-135.

Wichita police tell KSN News that the man, identified as Jeramie Santee, exited I-135 and was heading westbound on Pawnee when he hit the pillar.

“That witness saw the truck turn west onto Pawnee and accelerate very rapidly, and it drove directly onto the curb and into the pillar,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department.

Police are continuing their investigation into why Santee crashed.

Westbound traffic on Pawnee was diverted at the time of the crash. Traffic on I-135 wasn’t impacted.

