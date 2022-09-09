CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man is behind bars after Glasgow police say he fled Monday during an attempted traffic stop on North Jackson Highway. According to the Glasgow Police Department, the vehicle failed to stop and continued speeding before turning onto Goodnight Road, followed by Cap Redford Road. Eventually, the pursuit came to an end on Whitney Woods Road after the vehicle had left the roadway and came to a stop in a field.

