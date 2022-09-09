ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, KY

wnky.com

Cave City man arrested following police pursuit

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man is behind bars after Glasgow police say he fled Monday during an attempted traffic stop on North Jackson Highway. According to the Glasgow Police Department, the vehicle failed to stop and continued speeding before turning onto Goodnight Road, followed by Cap Redford Road. Eventually, the pursuit came to an end on Whitney Woods Road after the vehicle had left the roadway and came to a stop in a field.
CAVE CITY, KY
k105.com

LPD officer spots wanted Leitchfield woman walking down street. Suspect arrested on multiple drug charges.

A sharp-eyed Leitchfield police officer arrested a wanted Leitchfield woman on drug charges after spotting the suspect walking down a street. On Friday morning at approximately 9:20, LPD Officer DJ Newton spotted 46-year-old Angela R. Lemons walking south on South Clinton Street. Newton knew Lemons “based on previous contacts” and was aware she had a warrant for her arrest, according to the arrest citation.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
k105.com

Hartford man charged with trying to kill Ohio Co. deputy

A Hartford has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after hitting a deputy with a vehicle. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:00 Friday morning, detectives observed 26-year-old Donnie Alan Simpson, who law enforcement knew had multiple arrest warrants, driving on Hwy 231 in Beaver Dam.
HARTFORD, KY
935wain.com

Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Adair County Men On Felony Possession Of Meth, Hindering Apprehension Charges

On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy investigated an incident on Dean Woods Road, 14 miles south of Columbia. As a result of the investigation, 29 year old Schyler KJelsen was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st degree Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16-year-old Oneyda Martinez along with her child, Jennifer Martinez. They were last seen on Monday on Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans. They maybe trying to get to Texas, police said.
WBKO

Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90

CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
CAVE CITY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY

CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD working multiple robberies in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five robberies occurred this past weekend in several parts of the city in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department stated they are still trying to determine if the same suspect committed all the robberies. According to BGPD, the robberies took place at Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road, Hucks on Morgantown Road, Super 8 and Funky Bean.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident

BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
CAVE CITY, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

John Edward Floyd, 77

John Edward Floyd, age 77, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (September 10, 2022) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest and Marget Light Floyd. He worked as a custodian at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab until...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

Andrew Steven Hale, 37

Andrew Steven Hale, 37, of Millwood, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Andrew was born June 29th, 1985, in Harlan, KY. He was the son of Arthur D. Williams and Kathy Hale. Andrew was a man of immense compassion and honor. He enlisted in...
MILLWOOD, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year

KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
NEWPORT, KY

