wnky.com
Cave City man arrested following police pursuit
CAVE CITY, Ky. – A man is behind bars after Glasgow police say he fled Monday during an attempted traffic stop on North Jackson Highway. According to the Glasgow Police Department, the vehicle failed to stop and continued speeding before turning onto Goodnight Road, followed by Cap Redford Road. Eventually, the pursuit came to an end on Whitney Woods Road after the vehicle had left the roadway and came to a stop in a field.
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
k105.com
LPD officer spots wanted Leitchfield woman walking down street. Suspect arrested on multiple drug charges.
A sharp-eyed Leitchfield police officer arrested a wanted Leitchfield woman on drug charges after spotting the suspect walking down a street. On Friday morning at approximately 9:20, LPD Officer DJ Newton spotted 46-year-old Angela R. Lemons walking south on South Clinton Street. Newton knew Lemons “based on previous contacts” and was aware she had a warrant for her arrest, according to the arrest citation.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
k105.com
KSP Post 4 trooper selected 2021 Trooper of the Year. Two other Post 4 officers honored.
Kentucky State Police held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington on Monday to honor troopers and officers for acts of bravery and service in 2021, including three officers from KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown. During the ceremony, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. recognized the agency’s troopers and officers for...
k105.com
Hartford man charged with trying to kill Ohio Co. deputy
A Hartford has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after hitting a deputy with a vehicle. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:00 Friday morning, detectives observed 26-year-old Donnie Alan Simpson, who law enforcement knew had multiple arrest warrants, driving on Hwy 231 in Beaver Dam.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two Adair County Men On Felony Possession Of Meth, Hindering Apprehension Charges
On Sunday, September 11th, 2022, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy investigated an incident on Dean Woods Road, 14 miles south of Columbia. As a result of the investigation, 29 year old Schyler KJelsen was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st degree Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WBKO
Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child
Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help locating 16-year-old Oneyda Martinez along with her child, Jennifer Martinez. They were last seen on Monday on Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing light blue shirt and blue jeans. They maybe trying to get to Texas, police said.
WBKO
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
wcluradio.com
Cave City man dead after midday crash along Hwy. 90
CAVE CITY — A man died in a collision just before 1 p.m. Thursday in northern Barren County. Kentucky State Police investigated the collision, which involved a passenger vehicle and a box truck in the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road. Joe Moore, 63, of Cave City, died in the crash.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO VEHICLE COLLISION ON KENTUCKY 90 IN CAVE CITY
CAVE CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 8, 2022 just before 1:00 P.M., KSP Post 3, Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
wnky.com
BGPD working multiple robberies in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five robberies occurred this past weekend in several parts of the city in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department stated they are still trying to determine if the same suspect committed all the robberies. According to BGPD, the robberies took place at Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road, Hucks on Morgantown Road, Super 8 and Funky Bean.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wnky.com
Former Barren Co. Middle School teacher pleads guilty to felony charges involving minor
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The former Barren County Middle School teacher arrested in 2019 and again in 2020 for sex crimes with a then 13-year-old student has pleaded guilty to the charges. According to court documents, William Kyle Gardner, 30, was originally charged and pleaded not guilty in 2020...
k105.com
John Edward Floyd, 77
John Edward Floyd, age 77, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (September 10, 2022) at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Ernest and Marget Light Floyd. He worked as a custodian at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab until...
k105.com
Andrew Steven Hale, 37
Andrew Steven Hale, 37, of Millwood, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 9th, 2022. Andrew was born June 29th, 1985, in Harlan, KY. He was the son of Arthur D. Williams and Kathy Hale. Andrew was a man of immense compassion and honor. He enlisted in...
k105.com
Grayson Co. COVID cases drop more than 50%, positivity rate down nearly 31%
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Grayson County drastically dropped and the positivity rate decreased in a week-to-week comparison. For the week ending Sunday, the county reported 36 new cases of the virus to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), fewer than half of the 75 cases announced two weeks ago.
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
