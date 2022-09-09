Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Gisele Bündchen speaks out about Tom Brady's return to NFL after brief retirement stint: 'I would like him to be more present'
The NFL had its version of celebrity scandal this offseason, after Tom Brady retired at the end of the Buccaneers' season before coming out of retirement just 40 days later. When Brady mysteriously disappeared late in Buccaneers training camp, the gossip mill started to turn, and there was suddenly a great deal of consternation about the state of the quarterback's marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
