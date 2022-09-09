ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKJIz_0hoaBLx200

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.

Recently, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced that its licensing portal was experiencing technical issues.

Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City

Thentia, the licensing software vendor, says that the problems that caused the outage have been fixed. However, it led to other issues related to license applications and submissions.

Due to those issues, licensees may not immediately see the fixes on their end.

High School teacher allegedly berating students

The OMMA says it is granting an extension to all licensees unable to submit a renewal application. It is also implementing the following plans:

  • All current licensees will receive an extension to submit renewal applications through Thursday, Sept. 15
  • Licenses with an expiration date between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7 are considered valid through Sept. 15
  • Physician recommendation forms will still be accepted if the 30-day mark occurred during the system issues. All physician recommendation forms that expired Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 are considered valid if submitted with a completed application by Sept. 15
  • Businesses whose renewal applications were rejected and whose resubmission deadline was between Sept. 2 and Sept. 7 have through Sept. 15 to resubmit a rejected application
  • Licensees who submitted an application during the outage and their credit/debit card was charged but the application didn’t process should email a copy of the receipt to OMMACommunications@omma.ok.gov . OMMA will work with Thentia on the issue.
  • In order to avoid a fee, businesses should not submit a renewal application until Thentia has fixed the license expiration date on the backend to comply with the extension. Licensees will know the issue has been resolved if the late fee is no longer applied at checkout.

Licensees can access the portal online.

Those with questions should call (405) 522-6662.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 16

CJ Galt
4d ago

let me guess: you got stoned, went to your GF and fell asleep.....so the database work was forgotten;) never hire a stoner to run the stoner regulatory system

Reply(5)
2
Related
KRMG

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using medical marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KTEN.com

Oklahoma plans for electric car future

(KTEN) — Earlier this summer, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation asked for public input on its plan to use federal funding to boost electric vehicle infrastructure throughout the state. Those plans have now been submitted to the federal government for review. "It solidified our thoughts about how people are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Omma
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
KTEN.com

Electric bills to increase for OG&E customers

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has voted to make Oklahoma Gas & Electric's interim rate increase permanent. The interim rate, which OG&E implemented in July, resulted in a 1.9 percent monthly increase — a little more than $2 for the average residential power customer. AARP Oklahoma raised...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller

Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy