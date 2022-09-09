ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Reveals Glam Process Behind Emmys Look on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is lifting the curtain on what it takes to look "Emmys ready." In The Morning Show star's latest Instagram reel, set to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," the actress gave fans a peek at her award show preparations, which included sitting in the makeup chair, getting her hair done, and slipping into her beautiful sparkly dress. And don't forget the champagne to keep the celebrations flowing!
Taylor Swift Says Casting Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink Was ‘What My Heart Needed’

On Friday, Taylor Swift attended the Toronto International Film Festival and revealed why she decided to cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in her short film, All Too Well. During an interview, Swift was asked about the casting and what led the 32-year-old to choose these two actors–and her response was just as wholesome and endearing as one would expect from the artist.
Adam Scott Shares Glam Behind-the-Scenes Snap on His Way to the Emmys

The Big Little Lies actor, 49, shared a snap from the car alongside his wife, Naomi, while the pair were en route to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12. In the Instagram pic, Scott is seen wearing a white shirt accessorized with a black bowtie, while his wife was dressed up in a gorgeous pink ruffle-top dress.
Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87

Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
Mariska Hargitay Rocks Plunging Gown at The Emmys Alongside 'Law & Order' Co-Star Christopher Meloni

Law & Order fans were most likely beaming after seeing Mariska Hargitay appear on the Emmys red carpet alongside longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on Monday night. The iconic duo posed for the cameras before the 74th Annual Emmy Awards where Hargitay, 58, donned a sparkling black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Meloni, 61, looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet

Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Why Chrissy Teigen Was 'A Little Miffed' About One of John Legend's New Songs

Chrissy Teigen admittedly wasn't a huge fan of one of John Legend's new songs when she first heard the title, the model revealed in an Instagram post on Friday. Her husband's track, "I Don't Love You Like I Used To," off of his new LEGEND album first gave the cookbook author the wrong idea, as she said she was "a little miffed" when she learned the title, although everything changed once she actually listened to the lyrics.
See How The Emmys Trolled Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Life

The Leonardo DiCaprio jokes are still coming. The actor, 47, became the butt of an ongoing joke last month following his breakup with girlfriend Camila Morrone, who recently turned 25. The split prompted The Wolf of Wall Street actor to once again be trolled online for his questionable dating habits.
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!

Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
Michael Keaton Weighs in on Future of His 'Batman' Following 'Batgirl' Cancellation

Danny DeVito’s favorite Batman spoke with press at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, where he addressed the cancellation of his would-be return to the franchise. In the Emmy’s press room, TVLine asked Dopesick winner Michael Keaton—which is his first ever Emmy award—for his reaction to the “unceremonious” post-production cancelation of Batgirl, which was slated to premiere on HBO Max.
Candace Cameron Bure Teases First Christmas Movie With Great American Family Network

Candace Cameron Bure, the former Christmas queen of Hallmark, has announced her first film at her new network home, the Great American Family Network (GAC Family). The Full House star's new holiday channel formally announced their first project together early on Tuesday, Sept. 13; A Christmas… Present not only stars Bure, but she'll also be executive-producing.
