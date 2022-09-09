Read full article on original website
Anna Kendrick Reveals the Real Reason She Was Running Behind at the Toronto Film Festival
Anna Kendrick was looking forward to the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the debut of her latest film–the psychological thriller: Alice, Darling–when she became trapped inside an elevator. Earlier today, Kendrick shared a video on Instagram that showed her trapped inside an elevator with the rest of her...
Here's Why Lea Michele Will Be Absent From Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ For 10 Days
Lea Michele recently revealed that she will be absent from her leading role as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl. Per E! News, the actress posted a story on her Instagram where she mentioned that she will be taking time off from the musical after contracting COVID-19. The news comes just four days after she officially joined the cast on Broadway.
Reese Witherspoon Reveals Glam Process Behind Emmys Look on Instagram
Reese Witherspoon is lifting the curtain on what it takes to look "Emmys ready." In The Morning Show star's latest Instagram reel, set to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," the actress gave fans a peek at her award show preparations, which included sitting in the makeup chair, getting her hair done, and slipping into her beautiful sparkly dress. And don't forget the champagne to keep the celebrations flowing!
Taylor Swift Says Casting Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink Was ‘What My Heart Needed’
On Friday, Taylor Swift attended the Toronto International Film Festival and revealed why she decided to cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in her short film, All Too Well. During an interview, Swift was asked about the casting and what led the 32-year-old to choose these two actors–and her response was just as wholesome and endearing as one would expect from the artist.
Adam Scott Shares Glam Behind-the-Scenes Snap on His Way to the Emmys
The Big Little Lies actor, 49, shared a snap from the car alongside his wife, Naomi, while the pair were en route to the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12. In the Instagram pic, Scott is seen wearing a white shirt accessorized with a black bowtie, while his wife was dressed up in a gorgeous pink ruffle-top dress.
Jazz Legend Ramsey Lewis Dead at 87
Award-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. The news broke today after a representative announced the musician's passing via Facebook. According to the official statement, the NEA Jazz Master "died peacefully at his home in Chicago" on the morning of Sept. 12. The four-time nominated and three-time...
Mariska Hargitay Rocks Plunging Gown at The Emmys Alongside 'Law & Order' Co-Star Christopher Meloni
Law & Order fans were most likely beaming after seeing Mariska Hargitay appear on the Emmys red carpet alongside longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on Monday night. The iconic duo posed for the cameras before the 74th Annual Emmy Awards where Hargitay, 58, donned a sparkling black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Meloni, 61, looked dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie.
We Finally Know Who 'The Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore Married! Find Out What His New Bride Does for a Living and More
Freddie Highmore fans, listen up! After the star of The Good Doctor confirmed in 2021 that he'd secretly gotten hitched—but declined to identify his new bride by name—we now finally know who she is, what she does and how they met!. According to Celebrity Hook, Highmore's other half...
Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani's Grand Ole Opry Performance With Sweet Instagram Video
Blake Shelton celebrated his wife, Gwen Stefani, after her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage!. On Saturday, the singer took over the country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee alongside Shelton for the first time in her career. The duo sang their hits "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" together.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Who Will Win 'America’s Got Talent’ 2022? After Watching Every Episode, Here Are Our Predictions
With last week’s announcement of the final 11 artists, America’s Got Talent is only days away from revealing its season 17 winner, and Parade.com has its predictions as to who will take it all despite the fact that this year it could be one of three!. The 11...
Why Chrissy Teigen Was 'A Little Miffed' About One of John Legend's New Songs
Chrissy Teigen admittedly wasn't a huge fan of one of John Legend's new songs when she first heard the title, the model revealed in an Instagram post on Friday. Her husband's track, "I Don't Love You Like I Used To," off of his new LEGEND album first gave the cookbook author the wrong idea, as she said she was "a little miffed" when she learned the title, although everything changed once she actually listened to the lyrics.
See How The Emmys Trolled Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Life
The Leonardo DiCaprio jokes are still coming. The actor, 47, became the butt of an ongoing joke last month following his breakup with girlfriend Camila Morrone, who recently turned 25. The split prompted The Wolf of Wall Street actor to once again be trolled online for his questionable dating habits.
Hold The Roses! Why The Bachelorette Isn’t On Tonight and When It Will Return
The Bachelorette fans will have to wait until tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 13, for the return of ABC’s hit reality show. The eagerly anticipated first part of the two-episode live finale will be airing one night later than usual because of scheduling conflicts. Why The Bachelorette Isn't On Tonight. While...
John Stamos Re-enacts ‘Mean Girls’ Scene in Hilarious TikTok Video
John Stamos and Sara Echeagaray brought out their inner "Mean Girl" for a fun TikTok video. The Full House alum was asked by his Big Shot co-star to join in on a TikTok trend where the two re-enact a scene from Mean Girls that mentions Stamos. The video starts with...
The Trailer for Disney's Long-Awaited 'Enchanted' Sequel is Finally Here
The long-awaited sequel to Disney's 2007 film Enchanted is finally here! Well, almost. Fans of the original film have been anticipating this moment for over a decade, ever since the sequel was first announced in early 2010. Unfortunately, it never seemed to make any progress. It wasn't until early 2021...
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!
Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
A Teacher Struggles to Connect with Her Students in the Next Mahogany Branded Movie, 'To Her, With Love'
In keeping their word to add more diversity to their films, Hallmark Channel recently launched the Mahogany brand of films—named after their popular African American card line of the same name. They debuted the brand last month with Unthinkably Good Things starring Karen Pittman, Erica Ash and Joyful Drake.
Michael Keaton Weighs in on Future of His 'Batman' Following 'Batgirl' Cancellation
Danny DeVito’s favorite Batman spoke with press at the 74th annual Emmy Awards, where he addressed the cancellation of his would-be return to the franchise. In the Emmy’s press room, TVLine asked Dopesick winner Michael Keaton—which is his first ever Emmy award—for his reaction to the “unceremonious” post-production cancelation of Batgirl, which was slated to premiere on HBO Max.
Candace Cameron Bure Teases First Christmas Movie With Great American Family Network
Candace Cameron Bure, the former Christmas queen of Hallmark, has announced her first film at her new network home, the Great American Family Network (GAC Family). The Full House star's new holiday channel formally announced their first project together early on Tuesday, Sept. 13; A Christmas… Present not only stars Bure, but she'll also be executive-producing.
