Chrissy Teigen admittedly wasn't a huge fan of one of John Legend's new songs when she first heard the title, the model revealed in an Instagram post on Friday. Her husband's track, "I Don't Love You Like I Used To," off of his new LEGEND album first gave the cookbook author the wrong idea, as she said she was "a little miffed" when she learned the title, although everything changed once she actually listened to the lyrics.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO