West Side Nut Club releases 2022 Munchie Map
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In just a little more than three weeks, West Franklin Street will open for the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
But, it’s never too early to decide your must have food fare.
Whether you’re looking for your favorites, like a pronto pup or brain sandwich, this year’s Munchie Map will get you where you need to go.
The 2022 Munchie Map was released Friday and is available on the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival website.
