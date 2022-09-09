ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

West Side Nut Club releases 2022 Munchie Map

By Audrey Walker
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aw4Cp_0hoa8GtN00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – In just a little more than three weeks, West Franklin Street will open for the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

But, it’s never too early to decide your must have food fare.

Whether you’re looking for your favorites, like a pronto pup or brain sandwich, this year’s Munchie Map will get you where you need to go.

The 2022 Munchie Map was released Friday and is available on the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Morganfield Lions Club hosting 2022 Corn Festival

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – With a theme of “Plant Your Future,” the Morganfield Lions Club plans to hold the 2022 Corn Festival during September 22 through 24. A news release says the Lions have pledged to have more music at this year’s Festival, along with the usual popular events including the parade, pageants, CrossFit competition […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Large amount” of drugs busted by Washington PD

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Daviess County, Indiana this weekend. On September 10, the Washington Police Department says officers pulled over a car on W Vantrees for a traffic violation. Police identified the driver as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. According to police, Brooks tried to run […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Munchie#Nut#Food Drink#Evansville#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Alleged Jasper drug dealer busted with pot, cash

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A search of a Jasper home led police to arrest a 20-year-old woman Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, investigators carried through with a drug investigation on 2800 block of N Portersville Road. After the homeowner agreed to a residential search, police say they found several containers of marijuana […]
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
MORTONS GAP, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bear sighting in Princeton caught on camera

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – What started out as a typical day for 14 year old Ayden Smith turned into anything but for him and his friends. What appeared to be a relatively large black bear was spotted by Ayden in the middle of Princeton’s Southside Park, and it was all caught on video. “We were […]
WEHT/WTVW

Windy Hollow Speedway announces “Race-On Memorial”

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Windy Hollow Speedway has announced the “Race-On Memorial” on September 25. A press release says the event pays tribute to those lost in the racing community. Windy Hollow Speedway officials say the 2022 event is dedicated to long-time Windy Hollow Speedway announcer, Jake Shown who passed away during the off-season. […]
MOTORSPORTS
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple felony charges land Owensboro man in jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say troopers arrested an Owensboro man for various felonies stemming from a pursuit earlier this month.  Henry L. Kellems, 39, of Owensboro was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on Sunday evening. Kellems was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses: Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Leaving […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man accused of threatening police officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department say a man vulgarly threatened officers after being arrested Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Arbors Drive for domestic violence in progress. Police talked with 32-year-old Benjamin Anglin, who they say was sweating profusely. According to an affidavit, officers learned that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for investigation

(WEHT) - According to a press release from the Evansville Fire Department, Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue allow investigators safe access to the area of the house explosion that killed three people last month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy