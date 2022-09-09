ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
country1037fm.com

Young Kids Trying To Force Way Into Cars In Charlotte, NC Neighborhood

According to WSOC-TV, a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people’s cars. This is happening even when the drivers are still in the car!. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off. She told Channel 9 they were very young. She said “But he looked, they were pretty little. They were definitely younger kids.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Teen found responsible for Fort Mill HS bathroom threat: officials

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department. Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to...
FORT MILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Search For 16-Year-Old Rock Hill Runaway

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County is reporting its third runaway of the week. Police say 16-year-old Estella Bailey disappeared from her Rock Hill home on Monday. Bailey left her home on Clayton Avenue sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and police say it is unknown if she walked away or got a ride from someone.
ROCK HILL, SC
Curtis Stone
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

Drugs, guns seized, 2 arrests made in NC investigation

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An ongoing drug investigation ended with the confiscation of a stash of drugs and guns and two arrests, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. A search warrant was executed last Thursday at a home on Sipe Road following a drug...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Charlotte-area thieves still owe millions from 90s, time running out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time is running out for the government to collect more than $17 million that was stolen west of Charlotte in 1997,according to our partners at WRAL. Loomis Fargo was robbed by 20 people in what was, at the time, the second largest heist in U.S. history. Fourteen defendants were ordered to make restitution payments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'No credible threat' at North Mecklenburg High School

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted, and students have been dismissed for the day, after an anonymous tip threatened North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., police responded to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school, located in Huntersville. The school dismissal was delayed while law enforcement investigated. Authorities...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
#Crime#Caught On Camera#Thefts#Swirl#Fedex#Oakhurst Pharmacy
Fox 46 Charlotte

Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
HICKORY, NC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill High Suspect Arrested in Threats

The Fort Mill School District says an arrest has been made in the threats that caused a stir at Fort Mill High School. The police department identified the suspect only as a 14-year-old male, who allegedly wrote “Good Luck Fort Mill 9/13/22 R-Wing First” in a boys bathroom on 300 hallway.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

