thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel’s son has the best ending for the Fast and Furious movies

Only time will tell how the Fast and Furious movies end, but Vin Diesel’s already got one great possibility in the bag. His son has the perfect send off for the action movie franchise, that honours two of the original Fast and Furious characters in a rather poetic way.
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage

There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CarBuzz.com

Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno

This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
MotorAuthority

Bayside Blue R34 Nissan GT-R driven by Paul Walker for sale

Prices paid for R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs have soared recently, and this Bayside Blue example is unlikely to reverse that trend. Offered by GT-A International, it was driven by Paul Walker in "Fast and Furious 4." Walker was an avid GT-R fan, which is one of the reasons why his...
Motorious

Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda

Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
CarBuzz.com

Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Coming With Telluride Styling

In early 2020, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was revealed to the world, looking fresh enough to last a decade, but since then, Kia's design language has evolved considerably. The brand's entire lineup is looking sleeker and sexier than ever, but the Sorento has been left lagging slightly. To be fair, the Sorento is still an outstanding family vehicle and doesn't look bad from any angle. In addition, it's not old. But to ensure that the Sorento's popularity continues, the automaker is working on a facelift for the three-row midsize crossover, and it appears that the 2024 model may borrow some styling elements from its big brother, the Telluride.
CarBuzz.com

The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV

Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
CarBuzz.com

V8-Powered DeLorean Alpha2 Will Enter Production

In case you haven't heard, DeLorean isn't run by a DeLorean anymore. The company has some new custodians, and they're shaking things up a bit. The new DeLorean firm has shown off a number of new cars. Some were just wild concepts. Others, however, have the potential to be very, very real.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Lexus RX

The Lexus RX has been our go-to luxury midsize crossover for a long time when it comes to driving from A to B in comfort without spending an absolute fortune. The outgoing generation of RX that the 2023 model replaces has its issues, such as an infuriating infotainment interface, lack of driver engagement, sloppy handling dynamics, and a thirsty V6 engine if you don't go hybrid. But for us, and a specific comfort-oriented buyer, the list of pros outweighed the cons. You would quickly hit the law of diminishing returns by spending more money on a crossover for a comfier ride, a better cabin, and more standard features.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like

The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
CNET

Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut

It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
CarBuzz.com

The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is A Design Masterpiece

Under the watchful eye of design visionary Luc Donckerwolke, the Hyundai Motor Group has been spewing out some fine-looking cars of late. Aside from the handsome Ioniq 5, several concepts have caused quite a stir in the past year. We've been shown the stunning Genesis X Speedium and, more recently, the delightfully retro N Vision 74.
CarBuzz.com

Pagani Utopia Replaces Hyuara With 852 HP And Manual 'Box

It's not every day that Pagani unveils a new car. The Zonda seemingly never died and the Huayra has been in production since 2011. Based on recent teasers, we knew the Modena-based supercar company was working on a new model under the codename C10. Now, the C10 has finally arrived for production, and it's called the Pagani Utopia. While the rest of the industry pushes towards electrification, the Utopia embraces its namesake as a final safe haven for gasoline lovers. It uses a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG.
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors

Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
CarBuzz.com

Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Shows Off V12 Engine

Tomorrow, September 13, 2022, the Ferrari Purosangue will make its debut. Make no mistake; this is a turning point for Ferrari. The brand has never in its history produced an SUV. Now, it will, and Ferrari is giving us one last teaser to check out before it debuts this historic car.
CarBuzz.com

2023 Dodge Swinger Comes To The Challenger And Charger Party

Dodge's Last Call for V8 to debut seven new special editions, these are third and fourth. The Swinger is a special Challenger/Charger built in tribute to an old Dodge Dart trim. Each Scat Pack Swinger gets a V8 with 485 horsepower 475 lb-ft of torque. This year is Dodge's "Last...
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

