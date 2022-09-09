Read full article on original website
thedigitalfix.com
Vin Diesel’s son has the best ending for the Fast and Furious movies
Only time will tell how the Fast and Furious movies end, but Vin Diesel’s already got one great possibility in the bag. His son has the perfect send off for the action movie franchise, that honours two of the original Fast and Furious characters in a rather poetic way.
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
gmauthority.com
1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video
GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
MotorAuthority
Bayside Blue R34 Nissan GT-R driven by Paul Walker for sale
Prices paid for R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs have soared recently, and this Bayside Blue example is unlikely to reverse that trend. Offered by GT-A International, it was driven by Paul Walker in "Fast and Furious 4." Walker was an avid GT-R fan, which is one of the reasons why his...
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda
Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
Refreshed 2024 Kia Sorento Coming With Telluride Styling
In early 2020, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was revealed to the world, looking fresh enough to last a decade, but since then, Kia's design language has evolved considerably. The brand's entire lineup is looking sleeker and sexier than ever, but the Sorento has been left lagging slightly. To be fair, the Sorento is still an outstanding family vehicle and doesn't look bad from any angle. In addition, it's not old. But to ensure that the Sorento's popularity continues, the automaker is working on a facelift for the three-row midsize crossover, and it appears that the 2024 model may borrow some styling elements from its big brother, the Telluride.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Paul Walker’s Daughter Tributes Late ‘Fast & Furious’ Star on What Would’ve Been His 49th Birthday: Read Her Message
Meadow Walker honored her dad Monday. It’s his birthday. Paul Walker, the Fast & Furious star, would be 49. And although it’s been almost nine years since Walker died of his injuries in a car wreck, birthdays and significant holidays can be emotional for the ones still missing the star.
V8-Powered DeLorean Alpha2 Will Enter Production
In case you haven't heard, DeLorean isn't run by a DeLorean anymore. The company has some new custodians, and they're shaking things up a bit. The new DeLorean firm has shown off a number of new cars. Some were just wild concepts. Others, however, have the potential to be very, very real.
2023 Lexus RX
The Lexus RX has been our go-to luxury midsize crossover for a long time when it comes to driving from A to B in comfort without spending an absolute fortune. The outgoing generation of RX that the 2023 model replaces has its issues, such as an infuriating infotainment interface, lack of driver engagement, sloppy handling dynamics, and a thirsty V6 engine if you don't go hybrid. But for us, and a specific comfort-oriented buyer, the list of pros outweighed the cons. You would quickly hit the law of diminishing returns by spending more money on a crossover for a comfier ride, a better cabin, and more standard features.
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
CNET
Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut
It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is A Design Masterpiece
Under the watchful eye of design visionary Luc Donckerwolke, the Hyundai Motor Group has been spewing out some fine-looking cars of late. Aside from the handsome Ioniq 5, several concepts have caused quite a stir in the past year. We've been shown the stunning Genesis X Speedium and, more recently, the delightfully retro N Vision 74.
Pagani Utopia Replaces Hyuara With 852 HP And Manual 'Box
It's not every day that Pagani unveils a new car. The Zonda seemingly never died and the Huayra has been in production since 2011. Based on recent teasers, we knew the Modena-based supercar company was working on a new model under the codename C10. Now, the C10 has finally arrived for production, and it's called the Pagani Utopia. While the rest of the industry pushes towards electrification, the Utopia embraces its namesake as a final safe haven for gasoline lovers. It uses a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine built specifically for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG.
Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors
Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
Final Ferrari Purosangue Teaser Shows Off V12 Engine
Tomorrow, September 13, 2022, the Ferrari Purosangue will make its debut. Make no mistake; this is a turning point for Ferrari. The brand has never in its history produced an SUV. Now, it will, and Ferrari is giving us one last teaser to check out before it debuts this historic car.
2023 Dodge Swinger Comes To The Challenger And Charger Party
Dodge's Last Call for V8 to debut seven new special editions, these are third and fourth. The Swinger is a special Challenger/Charger built in tribute to an old Dodge Dart trim. Each Scat Pack Swinger gets a V8 with 485 horsepower 475 lb-ft of torque. This year is Dodge's "Last...
CarBuzz.com
