Plaistow, NH

nhsportspage.com

The NHTI Game of the Week: Pembroke 4, Coe-Brown 3

This one was a tight matchup from the start. Both the Bears and the Spartans were trading goals all night, as four lead changes took place between the two teams. Pembroke goals scored by Kyla Chase and Kayla Amyot in the second half helped shift the momentum back to the Spartans after trailing 2-1 at the break.
PEMBROKE, NH
nhsportspage.com

The Exeter Hospital and Core Orthopedics Sports Medicine Team Game of the Week: St. Thomas 5, Derryfield 0

From the opening whistle, St. Thomas dominated on both ends of the field. Maddie Karsonovich scored within the first two minutes, then followed it up with two more goals later in the game securing a hat trick for the Saints. The Cougars struggled to get into a rhythm offensively and to find opportunities to score, as the Saints were sharp defensively all night.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.

