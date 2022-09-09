Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pour Us a Glass. Fresh Juice Company Coming to Downtown Billings
Just last week we had some fun here at the office speculating on what new business we'd love to see take over the former Well Pared location next door to Walker's Grill downtown. ICYMI, we had a bunch of wacky ideas that included a miniature Walgreens, a hookah bar/jazz club, and a doggie daycare facility.
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
What Do YOU Want to See Next At This Local Shop in Billings?
One of the coolest concepts for a shop is the pop-up shop, which sells niche items for a short time and then closes. The aspect draws people interested in those items in droves because they know they will close soon. There lies a shop in downtown Billings that is actually a shapeshifting pop-up shop, that has seen success with two separate concepts in the past. But, with no word since January, they're due to open again fairly soon.
Pub Station Growing? Local Venue Joins “D Tour” Venue Group For More Events
This week, The Pub Station in Downtown Billings announced they have joined "D Tour", which will expand their offerings for unique live music experiences. What else does this bring? Who is D Tour? Let's dive in. Who or what is D Tour?. D Tour, according to their own description, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pumpkin Patches, Hay Rides and Corn Maze. Fall Fun in the Billings Area
Retailers seem to keep moving the various holiday season merchandising ahead earlier and earlier. The day after the 4th of July, endcaps were filled with back-to-school stuff. And just a couple of weeks later, they had Halloween items on the shelves. Do I love it? Not necessarily. But instead of getting all riled up about something I can't change, I've learned to simply embrace the holidays. From Halloween to New Year's Day, it's just 60 days. Why not enjoy it?
yourbigsky.com
Exciting new shops and restaurant opening soon on West End
Billings’ West End is popping with newly built businesses! Langlas & Associates, Inc. is building a new business complex near Grand Avenue and 38th Street. A new restaurant is opening next month nearby “Cork & Barrel.”. The restaurant is an upscale bar atmosphere featuring fine wines and steaks....
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
Granary reopens in Billings with old name, new ownership and new menu
The Granary will put more emphasis on seafood. One feature that greets customers as they enter the restaurant is a live seafood tank giving locals to pick their own dinner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Interstate Bank shuts down operations for Volunteer Day
Thousands of First Interstate Bank employees in 14 states, including Montana and Wyoming, are volunteering for countless non-profits across the region on Wednesday from noon on.
Billings hat maker seeing 'Yellowstone' effect
Rand's Custom Hats has been in Billings for nearly 50 years, but it has never been as popular as it is right now, and that’s due in large part to the hit television series Yellowstone.
montanarightnow.com
New apartments and business space planned for vacant building in downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The now-vacant Billings Hardware Company building (Montana Avenue and Broadway) is being renovated into a multi-use building with apartments and space for businesses. Victoria Hill with the City of Billings said the renovation will cost $7.4 million dollars. The Billings City Council voted unanimously on Monday, September...
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Kitties in Billings Get a Bad Rap Because of This Stupid Reason
It’s always this time of year when we start hearing extremely sad stories about humans abusing black cats. For some very strange reason people think black cats are “unlucky”, “a bad omen”, or “a demon reincarnated.”. Honestly, that’s just downright stupid. Black cats...
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
Billings man works to maintain Canyon Creek battle site
Exactly 145 years ago on this Tuesday, the Canyon Creek Battle was fought about 15 miles west of Billings. A memorial was enacted back in 2008.
8 Shops We’d Love to See in Former Well Pared Spot in Billings
Working downtown at the corner of 27th St and 1st Ave N, I walk by the now-empty former Well Pared location multiple times a week. The doors were quietly shuttered a few months ago and when I first noticed, I stopped to read the note on the door that thanked their customers for the support. The west end Well Pared remains open at 24th and Broadwater.
Billings gas siphoning thieves getting creative
Multiple gas siphoning events in Billings are leading car owners to purchase anti-siphon valves or locking gas caps - but will it be enough to stop these thieves?
Billings fashion model ready for London runway
Nicole is a 2019 graduate of Billings West High School who has become an international runway model, striking poses from Los Angeles to New York and now London later this month.
A Billings Mid-Town Gas Station Robbed for 3rd Time in One Year
A Billings gas station was robbed early Thursday morning. The Billings Police Department shared on their official Twitter account that a robbery occurred just after midnight "near the 800 block of Grand". The Holiday Gas station is at 745 Grand Ave. According to the Tweet, the suspect entered the business and pointed a handgun at the employee, demanding money.
XL Country 100.7
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0