Columbia, SC

Pedestrian killed late Thursday on Two Notch Road, SC Highway Patrol says

By Joseph Bustos
The State
The State
 4 days ago

A pedestrian was killed late Thursday after being struck by an SUV, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred about 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Nates Road in northeast Columbia.

A 2011 Nissan Armada SUV was going north on Two Notch Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway, the highway patrol said.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the deceased as Luis Lizardi, 53, of Columbia.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” Rutherford said.

