Read full article on original website
Related
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield To Host “Vintage Days” Event
(Greenfield, MA) The City of Greenfield with the Greenfield Business Association will host the inaugural “Vintage Days” weekend event September 23rd to the 25th. The event will celebrate “Greenfield’s long tradition of making and creating.”. “Vintage Days celebrates our city’s rich industrial history, grit and many...
franklincountynow.com
Construction Begins On Greenfield Skatepark
(Greenfield, MA) Construction for the Greenfield Skatepark will begin Monday, September 12th.. The skatepark will be in the northern portion of the parking lot between Chapman and Davis Streets, spanning 12,000 square feet. “The skatepark is yet another example of strategic investments we are making in the heart of downtown,”...
franklincountynow.com
Fire On Hoosac Road In Deerfield
(Deerfield, MA) Deerfield Fire District responded to a structure fire on Hoosac Road in Deerfield Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. Deerfield Police confirmed smoke coming from a residence. Deerfield fire units were able to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher before additional units from South Deerfield and Conway were called in. The source of the fire was the resident’s stove. Firefighters helped remove the stove and hood after the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Police Issue Ticket To One Of Their Own
(Greenfield, MA) A member of the public captured a Greenfield Police cruiser parked on Main Street in a spot reserved for ADA compliant placards on September 12th. The Greenfield Police Department responded to the incident on September 13th. The department issued a statement saying the parking was not an authorized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklincountynow.com
Accident On 202 In New Salem
(New Salem, MA) A section of Route 202, Daniel Shays Highway, in New Salem was closed Monday evening after a two vehicle accident. The Massachusetts State Police have said the accident was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and involved two sedans in the area of Packardville and Amherst Roads. According...
franklincountynow.com
Gas Prices Decline For 13 Weeks In A Row
(Franklin County, MA) After record high gas prices earlier this year, fuel prices have declined for thirteen weeks in a row. As of September 13th, the Massachusetts average is $3.78 a gallon, more than it was a year ago but almost two dollars less than the peak price of $5.82 a gallon in June.
franklincountynow.com
Woman Killed In Car Accident On 116 In Ashfield
(Ashfield, MA) A 53 year-old woman from North Carolina was pronounced dead on the scene of a two vehicle accident on Route 116 in Ashfield Saturday evening. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Pleasant Street. The 22 year-old male driver of the second vehicle was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away
He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
Comments / 0