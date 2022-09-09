(Deerfield, MA) Deerfield Fire District responded to a structure fire on Hoosac Road in Deerfield Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. Deerfield Police confirmed smoke coming from a residence. Deerfield fire units were able to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher before additional units from South Deerfield and Conway were called in. The source of the fire was the resident’s stove. Firefighters helped remove the stove and hood after the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported.

DEERFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO