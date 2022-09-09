Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday Sept. 12, 2022
The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies last week. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
wevv.com
Marijuana and cash found in Jasper home; woman arrested on multiple charges
A woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police in Dubois County, Indiana, say they found marijuana, marijuana wax, paraphernalia, and nearly $2,000 during the search of a home. The Jasper Police Department says officers conducted a drug investigation at a home off of North Portersville Road around noon...
Jasper Police Department K9 retires
(WEHT) - Board members accepted the retirement of Jasper Police Department K9 Ares during Tuesday morning's Board of Public Works meeting.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes man charged with Child Molesting
An investigation has led to an arrest for Child Molesting. 67-year-old Michael Hartzburg of Vincennes was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 3-pm Monday on the charge with arrest reports say involved a child under 14. Hartzburg also faces a charge of Vicarious Sexual Gratification. The...
wevv.com
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping at Evansville Dollar General on Monday
Police in Evansville, Indiana, are providing new details on two recent investigations where attempted kidnappings were reported. EPD says the most recent investigation started on Monday afternoon around 6 p.m., when officers were called to Dollar General store near Boeke Road and Adams Avenue. A 911 caller told dispatchers that...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
wbiw.com
Inmates painting cells at Lawrence County Jail
BEDFORD – Sheriff Mike Branham reported to the commissioners Tuesday morning that the jail population is down, so he is taking advantage of the situation and having inmates paint cell walls and maintenance is making some much-needed repairs in the facility. The population this morning was at 115 or...
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
wamwamfm.com
Washington Traffic Stop Results in 40 Grams of Meth
Washington City Police made a drug arrest on Saturday following a traffic stop. 2nd shift officers conducted a traffic stop on West VanTrees near NW 15th for a traffic infraction. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. During the traffic stop, Brooks attempted to flee on foot and physically resisted the officers.
wamwamfm.com
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
spencercountyonline.com
Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview
On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
wslmradio.com
No arrest made after attempted kidnapping in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says the lack of evidence has prevented them from arresting or charging an attempted kidnapping suspect. The night of September 8, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Louisiana Street for an attempted kidnapping. According to a police document, a ‘newer red 4-door passenger car’ […]
wevv.com
Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County
Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
wevv.com
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
New details emerge in Illinois Street shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police have released new details on a home shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of E Illinois Street. Monday around 3:07 p.m., EPD says officers were dispatched to a home after learning someone had been shot. We’re told a brief standoff with police took […]
WTWO/WAWV
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
EPD investigate attempted kidnapping
The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.
