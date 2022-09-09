Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
wamwamfm.com
Martin Co. Humane Society Animal Wellness Clinic
The Martin County Humane Society Animal Shelter will hold their monthly wellness clinic on Friday, September 16 from 5-6 p.m. Dr. Loughmiller offers low-cost services such as vaccinations, microchips, and disease testing. No appointment is required. The animal shelter and clinic are located at 507 N. Oak Street in Loogootee....
wevv.com
Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park
Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
spencercountyonline.com
Dove House: From vision to reality
Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
spencercountyonline.com
Memories made at 54th annual Dale Fall Fest
The 54th annual Dale Fall Festival kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday, September 8, with the Little Miss and Master Pageant. This year’s theme was “Children of the World: Let Your Light Shine” and shine they did on the stage in Dale’s Heichelbech Park. The...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen
Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular arcade bar located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
100 Cooks Who Care raises $218,000 for Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection
Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) raised $218,000 for two local nonprofits on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance. This contributed to...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
Indianapolis broadcaster sues Evansville mayoral candidate
INDIANA (WEHT) – A defamation lawsuit has been filed against a candidate for Evansville Mayor. Central Indiana broadcaster Robert Kendall filed the lawsuit against Evansville Mayoral candidate Gabriel Whitley and the Facebook organization, Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana. Page administrator Spencer McDaniel is also named in the lawsuit. Kendall says on August 31, Whitley and McDaniel […]
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
wamwamfm.com
Planned Road Closures for Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 358 near Plainville. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 21, State Road 358 will close west of Plainville. This closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour for this closure is State Road 57 to State Road 58 to State Road 67. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
wamwamfm.com
Washington VFW Building Pending Sale
The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
Communication boards donated to Dubois first responders
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and other area first responders were given a generous gift that will help with communication. The Autism Society of Indiana purchased picture communication boards to be placed in all vehicles within the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson says the boards will give deputies, fire fighters and […]
Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
wevv.com
Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County
Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
