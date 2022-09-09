ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th

Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin Co. Humane Society Animal Wellness Clinic

The Martin County Humane Society Animal Shelter will hold their monthly wellness clinic on Friday, September 16 from 5-6 p.m. Dr. Loughmiller offers low-cost services such as vaccinations, microchips, and disease testing. No appointment is required. The animal shelter and clinic are located at 507 N. Oak Street in Loogootee....
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Benefit for Dawnita Wilkerson held at Garvin Park

Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson. "Everything we do now is to raise the reward money up, so we can get what we need to get someone to give us the answers we need to find Dawnita," said Wilkerson's aunt Faye Cardin.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dove House: From vision to reality

Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Washington, IN
Daviess County, IN
Pets & Animals
Daviess County, IN
Society
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Society
Daviess County, IN
Lifestyle
Washington, IN
Society
spencercountyonline.com

Memories made at 54th annual Dale Fall Fest

The 54th annual Dale Fall Festival kicked off in fine fashion on Thursday, September 8, with the Little Miss and Master Pageant. This year’s theme was “Children of the World: Let Your Light Shine” and shine they did on the stage in Dale’s Heichelbech Park. The...
DALE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Krempp to be honored as Distinguished Citizen

Andy Krempp will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace Council with the 30th annual Distinguished Citizen award. The award will be presented during a Distinguished Citizen Award Banquet to be held at the Huntingburg Event Center on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The reception begins at 6 p.m., with dinner served at 6:45 p.m. EDT. RSVP by September 12th; limited seating is available.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Thon#Dog Rescue Adoption#Shelter Dogs#Pet Lover#Tractor Supply#Pet Appreciation Week
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indianapolis broadcaster sues Evansville mayoral candidate

INDIANA (WEHT) – A defamation lawsuit has been filed against a candidate for Evansville Mayor. Central Indiana broadcaster Robert Kendall filed the lawsuit against Evansville Mayoral candidate Gabriel Whitley and the Facebook organization, Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana. Page administrator Spencer McDaniel is also named in the lawsuit. Kendall says on August 31, Whitley and McDaniel […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Knox County farmland up for auction

A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
wamwamfm.com

Planned Road Closures for Daviess Co.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 358 near Plainville. Beginning on or around Wednesday, September 21, State Road 358 will close west of Plainville. This closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour for this closure is State Road 57 to State Road 58 to State Road 67. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Washington VFW Building Pending Sale

The Washington Times Herald reports that the Washington VFW has an offer on its long-time home on Main Street and that the sale is awaiting the completion of the paperwork. Mike Heshelman declined to disclose the purchaser because the sale is still pending on the building that has served as the VFW home since 1968. The VFW has had a presence in downtown Washington since the chapter was founded in 1935. With the sale of the building, the VFW will revert to being a paper chapter that will still hold meetings and conduct business.
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Communication boards donated to Dubois first responders

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and other area first responders were given a generous gift that will help with communication. The Autism Society of Indiana purchased picture communication boards to be placed in all vehicles within the sheriff’s office. A spokesperson says the boards will give deputies, fire fighters and […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Casino commotion ends with officer bit at Bally’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges after police accuse him of assaulting officers on his way out of Bally’s Casino in Evansville. Police say officers were dispatched to the casino late Saturday night to identify a man that was in an altercation with another patron and needed to be escorted […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Authorities clean up semi crash on I-64 in Vanderburgh County

Authorities in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, were cleaning up Tuesday morning after a semi crash on Interstate 64. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday that crews were at the scene of a semi truck and trailer crash on I-64 near Old Princeton Road. According to the sheriff's...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy