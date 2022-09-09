Read full article on original website
publicola.com
Feds Come to Seattle to Set Up “Command Center” for Downtown Homelessness
Contractors with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development convened at the city’s Emergency Operations Center last week to begin setting up a formal “housing command center” for addressing homelessness in downtown Seattle, PubliCola has learned. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up the command center, which agency CEO Marc Dones touted during the announcement of a public-private partnership called “Partnership for Zero” earlier this year.
Interior Department Removes 'Squaw' Name From Over 70 Locations in Idaho, 18 in Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C - The Department of the Interior has announced the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the word "squaw," including over 70 in Idaho and 18 in Washington state. "The final vote completes the last step in the...
thestand.org
No deals, no school | Concrete contract | 15K nurses strike
► From the Seattle Times — No school as Seattle teachers, district keep talking — Kids in Seattle will miss a fourth day of school on Monday. The Seattle Education Association and Seattle public school officials continued to bargain over the weekend but by late Sunday afternoon they had not reached an agreement on a new contract for more than 6,000 educators and staff across the city. School officials said talks would continue into the night.
If WA ‘Lowest’ COVID Death Rates, Why State of Emergency So Long?
IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) This is an opinion-editorial piece on Newstalk870.am and 610KONA.com. Despite having the...
thestand.org
Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday
As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
Chronicle
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Tri-City Herald
‘Dangerous place to live’: Why state-run home for vulnerable adults is under fire again
Lawyers are seeking a court order to prevent Rainier School from admitting any new or returning residents, claiming in a recently filed federal lawsuit that the state-run home for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in eastern Pierce County is “a dangerous place to live.”. The lawsuit, filed on...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter
Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
California launches abortion website in bid to fortify information access
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Tuesday that the state has launched a website to help people both inside and outside of the state access information about abortions, their legal rights and where to find providers. Why it matters: The launch comes on the heels of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.)...
nbcrightnow.com
Preventing litter as "simple as that" in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Ecology (WADOE), spend a combined $9 million annually on litter cleanup efforts. According to research commissioned by the WADOE, 75% of Washingtonians choose not to litter. "Litter adds up when we don't make simple choices to...
KTVL
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
Washington state ranks No. 2 in ‘quiet quitting’ study
Today’s workforce has introduced a new term that you may or may not have heard about — “quiet quitting.”. Quiet quitting describes an employee who does not leave their job but refuses to do anything beyond their basic duties or job description. It has been popularized alongside the term “great resignation.”
Washington City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House
WalletHub ranked the cities with the best real estate markets.
Multiple tribal fishery disasters declared in Washington, West Coast tribes awarded $17 million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced nearly $17.5 million will be used to address fishery disasters that occurred in multiple tribal salmon fisheries on the West Coast from 2014 to 2019, including Washington. “Sustainable and resilient fisheries play a vital role in helping tribal communities put food on the...
Let the voting begin: Early absentee ballots coming soon to Minnesota
Election Day is two months away, but early voting starts next week. Why it matters: Early voting, which starts Sept. 23, has grown in popularity in recent years.About 638,000 Minnesotans cast an absentee ballot in the 2018 midterm election — that's nearly 25% of that year's electorate.Between the lines: When committed supporters cast early ballots, campaigns can better focus their efforts on potentially persuadable voters as the election nears. Who can vote early: Anyone who is eligible to vote, under the state's no-excuse absentee voting law. You can cast a ballot in-person or via mail. Check your voter registration status...
KUOW
Washington schools chief calls for free lunch for all students
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal wants all Washington public school students to eat lunch for free. He's calling on state lawmakers to fund a universal free lunch program to feed students regardless of their families' income. About half of Washington's students currently attend schools that provide free meals to...
Mary Peltola sworn in as first Alaska Native Congress member
Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in Tuesday to represent Alaska in the House, becoming the first Alaska Native Congress member in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the seat. Why it matters: It's the first time Alaska Natives, who make up 16% of the state's population, will have...
Ohio's college students are sticking around
The vast majority of college or university students in Ohio end up staying in the Buckeye State after graduation.Yes, but: We're still experiencing the effect of "brain drain" — with some grads preferring life in Chicago and the coasts.Why it matters: Ohio is competing to attract and retain a well-educated workforce, which would benefit ambitious companies like Intel. Places with a higher percentage of college graduates, such as Delaware County, tend to record better health and economic outcomes. The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau...
