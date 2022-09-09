ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
publicola.com

Feds Come to Seattle to Set Up “Command Center” for Downtown Homelessness

Contractors with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development convened at the city’s Emergency Operations Center last week to begin setting up a formal “housing command center” for addressing homelessness in downtown Seattle, PubliCola has learned. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up the command center, which agency CEO Marc Dones touted during the announcement of a public-private partnership called “Partnership for Zero” earlier this year.
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

No deals, no school | Concrete contract | 15K nurses strike

► From the Seattle Times — No school as Seattle teachers, district keep talking — Kids in Seattle will miss a fourth day of school on Monday. The Seattle Education Association and Seattle public school officials continued to bargain over the weekend but by late Sunday afternoon they had not reached an agreement on a new contract for more than 6,000 educators and staff across the city. School officials said talks would continue into the night.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
State
Washington State
thestand.org

Join WFSE statewide rallies on Tuesday

As state threatens public services, rallies 9/13 in Olympia, Tacoma, Spokane, Tri-Cities, Seattle, Bellingham. The following is from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE), AFSCME Council 28:. Public sector workers — the very people who risked their lives to get us through the pandemic — are negotiating their 2023-25...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter

Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Suburban Areas#Business Industry#Linus Business#The U S Census Bureau
nbcrightnow.com

Preventing litter as "simple as that" in WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Ecology (WADOE), spend a combined $9 million annually on litter cleanup efforts. According to research commissioned by the WADOE, 75% of Washingtonians choose not to litter. "Litter adds up when we don't make simple choices to...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Chronicle

Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington

When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Twin Cities

Let the voting begin: Early absentee ballots coming soon to Minnesota

Election Day is two months away, but early voting starts next week. Why it matters: Early voting, which starts Sept. 23, has grown in popularity in recent years.About 638,000 Minnesotans cast an absentee ballot in the 2018 midterm election — that's nearly 25% of that year's electorate.Between the lines: When committed supporters cast early ballots, campaigns can better focus their efforts on potentially persuadable voters as the election nears. Who can vote early: Anyone who is eligible to vote, under the state's no-excuse absentee voting law. You can cast a ballot in-person or via mail. Check your voter registration status...
MINNESOTA STATE
KUOW

Washington schools chief calls for free lunch for all students

Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal wants all Washington public school students to eat lunch for free. He's calling on state lawmakers to fund a universal free lunch program to feed students regardless of their families' income. About half of Washington's students currently attend schools that provide free meals to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Mary Peltola sworn in as first Alaska Native Congress member

Democrat Mary Peltola was sworn in Tuesday to represent Alaska in the House, becoming the first Alaska Native Congress member in U.S. history and the first woman to hold the seat. Why it matters: It's the first time Alaska Natives, who make up 16% of the state's population, will have...
ALASKA STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio's college students are sticking around

The vast majority of college or university students in Ohio end up staying in the Buckeye State after graduation.Yes, but: We're still experiencing the effect of "brain drain" — with some grads preferring life in Chicago and the coasts.Why it matters: Ohio is competing to attract and retain a well-educated workforce, which would benefit ambitious companies like Intel. Places with a higher percentage of college graduates, such as Delaware County, tend to record better health and economic outcomes. The big picture: Around two-thirds of all U.S. students stay to work in the state they graduated from, per the National Bureau...
OHIO STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
49K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy