ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Seattle

Seattle teachers strike suspended after tentative deal reached

School will resume in Seattle on Wednesday after the local teachers union voted to suspend a strike that caused classes to be canceled for the first five days of the academic year.Driving the news: On Tuesday, members of the Seattle Education Association voted to end the strike. But they have yet to approve a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.Why it matters: Local teachers had been on strike since Sept. 7 — originally scheduled as the first day of school for tens of thousands of students.Catch up quick: Seattle teachers' contract with the district expired Aug. 31. District officials and...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
49K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy