School will resume in Seattle on Wednesday after the local teachers union voted to suspend a strike that caused classes to be canceled for the first five days of the academic year.Driving the news: On Tuesday, members of the Seattle Education Association voted to end the strike. But they have yet to approve a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.Why it matters: Local teachers had been on strike since Sept. 7 — originally scheduled as the first day of school for tens of thousands of students.Catch up quick: Seattle teachers' contract with the district expired Aug. 31. District officials and...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO