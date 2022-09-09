ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitaque, TX

Rock on at the Bison Music Festival

By Brad Pennartz
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can help out a good cause while listening to some local artists at the Texas State Bison Music Festival, also known as Bisonfest.

It is an all-day event along Main Street in Quitaque. Saturday, Sept. 24. This year’s lineup includes the Panhandlers, The Dirty Boys, West Texas Exiles, and Mason and the Gin Line. They will also have food vendors, shopping, and craft booths.

The proceeds go towards restoring the official bison heard of the state of Texas. Located in Caprock Canyons State Park, the bison are direct descendants of the herd started by Charles Goodnight in 1878.

You can find more info and tickets at bisonfest.com

