Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges. Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant
Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Alleged Attempted Assault With A “Molotov Cocktail”
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they say he threw a Molotov cocktail student from Murray State University. According to police, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday, a man approached a group of girls who were near a housing complex on campus. According to witnesses, the man produced a Molotov cocktail-style explosive before throwing it at the group. None of the girls were injured and the man is said to have sustained burns to his hands before fleeing the scene in a car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville. According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County
A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
thunderboltradio.com
One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City
Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
kttn.com
Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
City of South Fulton warehouse destroyed after catching fire
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A warehouse fire was a total loss after catching fire in South Fulton early Tuesday morning. South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department said they received a call about a warehouse fire on Selig Drive just after 2:30 a.m. The location was the Atlanta Custom Ironworks,...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street
Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police seek help identifying suspect
Benton police have requested the public's help identifying a man pictured in security footage. The police department shared photos of a suspect pictured at Walmart on Sunday. The bearded suspect is described as white, wearing a hat, with a brown or gray shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals. Anyone with information...
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
WBBJ
Humboldt man found guilty in 2012 cold case murder
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been found guilty of second degree murder in a cold case from 2012. A news release states that on Friday, September 9, 2022, a Gibson County Jury found Benjamin “Ben” Bryer guilty of second degree murder. The charge stems from...
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident
Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
clayconews.com
Threats of School Violence in Hickman County, Kentucky by Juvenile result in Charges by KSP
CLINTON, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 KSP troopers charged a Hickman County juvenile after investigating a threat of school violence. On Tuesday morning, administrators with the Hickman County School district were made aware of social media post authored by a...
Wave 3
KSP: 19-year-old arrested, accused of throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at Murray State students
MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they said he threw a Molotov cocktail at Murray State University students. A KSP release said around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man went up to a group of girls that were gathered near a housing complex on campus.
Comments / 0