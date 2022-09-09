ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

2 Wash. men arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Two men from Washington state were arrested in western Kentucky on felony drug trafficking charges. Pedro Samario Irias Lopez, 25, of Shoreline, Wash., was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SHORELINE, WA
westkentuckystar.com

Two drug arrests in Graves while serving warrant

Graves County authorities arrested two on drug charges while serving a warrant on a probation violation. Sheriff's deputies, Kentucky State Police troopers, and officers from Kentucky Probation and Parole went to a home in the Dublin area to serve an arrest warrant on 39-year-old Stevie Harpole for a felony probation violation.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance

A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
LYON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Alleged Attempted Assault With A “Molotov Cocktail”

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police arrested a 19-year-old from Murray after they say he threw a Molotov cocktail student from Murray State University. According to police, at around 9:30 AM on Saturday, a man approached a group of girls who were near a housing complex on campus. According to witnesses, the man produced a Molotov cocktail-style explosive before throwing it at the group. None of the girls were injured and the man is said to have sustained burns to his hands before fleeing the scene in a car.
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
South Fulton, TN
KFVS12

Man accused of assaulting worker at drive-thru window arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday, September 9 after officers investigated an assault report at a business in Caruthersville. According to police, a 20-year-old woman told officers that a man assaulted her while she was working the drive-thru window on the 1900 block of Truman Boulevard.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop ends in drug charges in McCracken County

A traffic stop in McCracken County ended in a drug arrest on Sunday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Oaks Road near Lydon Road. The vehicle was driven by 60-year-old Roy W. Hayes of Grand Rivers, KY. Hayes was allegedly in possession a...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY
thunderboltradio.com

One Arrested Following Multiple Shooting Incidents in Union City

Union City police were called to the scene of three shooting incidents on Saturday night and Sunday. Reports said officers were first called to North Miles Avenue, where shots had been fired at the Beehive Convenience Store. Officers investigated the scene and located two .9-milimeter rounds, with a Black SUV...
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Police#Fentanyl#Drugs#Crime#South Fulton Home#South Fulton Narcotics#Gang Units#Homeland Security#Xanax
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital

A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
KUTTAWA, KY
kttn.com

Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
SIKESTON, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigating the Shooting of Man on North Morgan Street

Union City police are investigating the shooting of an individual in the area of North Morgan Street. Police reports said officers were dispatched to the emergency room of Baptist Memorial Hospital around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Officers spoke with 33 year old Donnell Curtis Reid, of North Division Street, who had...
UNION CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
westkentuckystar.com

Benton police seek help identifying suspect

Benton police have requested the public's help identifying a man pictured in security footage. The police department shared photos of a suspect pictured at Walmart on Sunday. The bearded suspect is described as white, wearing a hat, with a brown or gray shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals. Anyone with information...
BENTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman

A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
LYON COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Humboldt man found guilty in 2012 cold case murder

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Humboldt man has been found guilty of second degree murder in a cold case from 2012. A news release states that on Friday, September 9, 2022, a Gibson County Jury found Benjamin “Ben” Bryer guilty of second degree murder. The charge stems from...
HUMBOLDT, TN
radionwtn.com

McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident

Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
HENRY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in deadly South Fulton convenience store robbery

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have announced an arrest in the murder of a popular store clerk as the search continues for a second suspect. Investigators are looking for Antwan Warthen in connection with the case. SFPD Lt. Ebony Bullock told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes police arrested Warthen's...
SOUTH FULTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy