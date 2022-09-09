ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EU regulators widen Google adtech probe to include Portuguese case

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3w5l_0hoZyVeS00

BRUSSELS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have broadened the scope of their investigation into Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google's digital advertising business by taking over the Portuguese competition watchdog's probe into the same issue.

While the European Commission kicked off its investigation in June last year, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) only opened a probe in May this year following a complaint. read more

The Portuguese watchdog said the EU competition authority took over its case on July 27 in view of the scope and impact of the matter in question.

The Commission said it took note of the AdC's announcement. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AdC said its investigation focused on the market for publisher ad servers and the market for supply-side platforms, which allow publishers to manage the advertising space on their websites and to sell it through auctions or agreements with advertisers.

"There are indicia that Google has used information not accessible by competitors on online advertisement auctions in order to change the outcome of those auctions in Google's favour, and has possibly limited the development of competing auction technologies, among other competition restricting behaviours in the context of negotiations with publishers," AdC said.

Google made $147 billion in revenue from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Portuguese#Auction#Google Adtech#Alphabet#Googl O Rrb#The European Commission#Includin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Dutch rail stoppage ends with bumper 8%-plus pay deal

AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Dutch rail unions on Sunday reached a deal with employers to increase workers' pay by more than 8% over 18 months, ending a wage dispute. Strikes have periodically paralysed the rail service in recent weeks and a further stoppage had been planned for this week. read more.
TRAFFIC
Sourcing Journal

DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?

Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
RETAIL
Reuters

EU condemns death sentences for two women in Iran

BRUSSELS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Union on Tuesday condemned the death sentences imposed by Iran on two women, Elham Chubdar and Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, who advocates and human rights groups say are LGBT activists and innocent of any crime.
SOCIETY
Reuters

Reuters

587K+
Followers
354K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy