NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- LeBron James has a grand plan to play in the NBA with his 17-year-old son Bronny… and maybe 15-year-old son Bryce too. The trio was shot exclusively in LeBron’s Akron, Ohio high school gym and broke records as the most viewed Sports Illustrated Daily Cover this summer. The King explained his audacious plan with Chris Ballard, adding that they don’t give a damn what anyone thinks of that dream, in the October Sports Illustrated issue on newsstands and at SI.com/issues today, with additional features below. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006130/en/ LeBron James isn’t done dreaming: ‘Chosen Sons’ issue on sale now

NBA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO