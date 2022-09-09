Read full article on original website
Related
The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County
Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Being Turned Into Electric Energy
According to a report from The Daily Star, the massive 800-pound butter sculpture featured at this year's New York State Fair will be recycled and converted into electric energy. According to the report, Noblehurst Farms in western New York will combine the broken down butter sculpture with other food waste...
New York Retail Workers Share What They Wish Customers Knew
In the state of New York, there are 945,000 people who get up every day and head to one of more than 78,000 establishments where they work as retail workers. That's nearly a million people in the state of New York who are working retail jobs. The retail industry in...
This Upstate New York Man Duped Britain and the World
He walked around all chummy in tweed caps, a supposed “expert” on everything relating to the British royal family when he was just a boy from Upstate New York. A boy who literally duped the world. Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills was born Thomas James Muscatello on August 18, 1979,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation
After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
Board Recommends Lowering NY Farm Worker Overtime Hours
Backlash is coming quickly from both sides of the aisle after the New York State Farm Labor Wage Board September 6 recommended to the State Labor Department that the overtime threshold for farm workers be dropped from 60 to 40 hours a week over the course of the next ten years.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?
It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
12 Stunning Southern Tier Vintage Cars You Can Find On Facebook Marketplace
There's something about a classic car or truck. So many vehicles from years past were truly magnificent machines on four wheels. Most ended up being junked, but as you can see everywhere in the USA, restored vehicles dating back to when they first started rolling out of the assembly plants.
CARS・
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Top Misspelled Word Search In New York State
Yahoo! Sports recently reported on a Google Trends tweet of a graphic containing the most misspelled word for each state in the country. Well, I can think of so many more, just looking at how people write things on social media. I'm not perfect when it comes to correct spelling,...
Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo
U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Binghamton on its Way to Becoming Battery Hub of United States
In a press release on Friday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton will receive $63.7 million in federal funds for cutting-edge battery research and manufacturing. The funds were awarded to Binghamton University for their New Energy New York proposal seeking to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes...
Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers
It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
GALLERY: When Southern Tier Trees Will See Peak Colors This Fall
We got a lot of rain on Sunday and Labor Day Monday and it has made a difference in a lot of yards throughout the Southern Tier. With all the rain, it's easy to notice the difference with the leaves on the trees. Fall isn't officially here until September 22 but the leaves are starting to change now. One thing that I love about Autumn is the changing colors.
No, New York’s New Gun Laws Are Not Taking Away Your Rights
New York's new gun laws are not taking away your rights. They're just restricting them. Massively. Today, September 1, 2022, new gun laws are taking effect in the state of New York and there seems to be a lot of confusion about permits with many people panicking that the new gun laws mean that they won't be able to obtain one at all.
No, New Yorkers Don’t Need To Show ID To Buy Whipped Cream
When I first heard about persons under 21 not permitted to purchase whipped cream, in New York State, I thought it was some sort of a prank. Apparently, it was not, but it was misinterpreted by many. The reason for the bill was to prevent those under 21 from buying...
Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?
According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1