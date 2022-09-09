ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Upstate New York Man Duped Britain and the World

He walked around all chummy in tweed caps, a supposed “expert” on everything relating to the British royal family when he was just a boy from Upstate New York. A boy who literally duped the world. Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills was born Thomas James Muscatello on August 18, 1979,...
New York Drops Mask Mandates on Public Transporation

After 28 months, New York is no longer requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. While getting her latest booster shot in New York City yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul said so much progress has been made with vaccines and the public following health protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants that masks on buses and trains will be encouraged but not mandated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Toll Roads#Pa Turnpike#Unpaid Collected Tolls#The Associated Press#The Turnpike Commission#The Associate Press#Legislature#The Pa State Police
What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair

The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
THEATER & DANCE
Politics
Cars
Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS
Storms Pull Power for Hundreds of Southern Tier NYSEG Customers

It’s been a busy night for New York State Electric and Gas crews dealing with power outages scattered around the region. A majority of the problems as of 2 a.m. August 31 were in the City of Binghamton where power was reported to be out to over 600 customers on downtown streets including at Hawley and State, Chenango, Court and Susquehanna. Most customers were due to be restored before the morning commute and Binghamton Police reported no major issues other than a few intersections requiring supplemental traffic control as traffic lights were out.
BINGHAMTON, NY
GALLERY: When Southern Tier Trees Will See Peak Colors This Fall

We got a lot of rain on Sunday and Labor Day Monday and it has made a difference in a lot of yards throughout the Southern Tier. With all the rain, it's easy to notice the difference with the leaves on the trees. Fall isn't officially here until September 22 but the leaves are starting to change now. One thing that I love about Autumn is the changing colors.
GARDENING
No, New York’s New Gun Laws Are Not Taking Away Your Rights

New York's new gun laws are not taking away your rights. They're just restricting them. Massively. Today, September 1, 2022, new gun laws are taking effect in the state of New York and there seems to be a lot of confusion about permits with many people panicking that the new gun laws mean that they won't be able to obtain one at all.
POLITICS
Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?

According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
ALBANY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

